JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
wymt.com
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he shot and killed his wife. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told WYMT that Berry Johnson shot Tammy Thorpe Saturday morning. Officials added Johnson “staged” the scene and reported the incident as a suicide....
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man arrested following domestic dispute
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Central Dispatch say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed. They were called out to a home on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, Va. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after a man stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute.
Johnson City Press
Investigators: Driver admitted to having meth in car
WISE – Wise County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver arrested after a Thursday car crash admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony eluding after he allegedly led county deputies and Big Stone Gap police through Appalachia before crashing in the Blackwood section of the county.
wvlt.tv
Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
Kingsport Times-News
Coeburn man charged after domestic stabbing
COEBURN — A domestic incident in Coeburn left a woman in critical condition and a man jailed Thursday. Joshua Lewis Santiago, 22, remained in the Duffield Regional Jail Friday without bond, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said.
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking
The Prestonsburg Police Department announced Yesterday that they have arrested a Floyd County Man following the discovery of a significant amount of drugs during an investigation. Prestonsburg Police Detective D. Hutchinson charged 36 year old Christopher B Case of McDowell with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl....
Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
wklw.com
Prestonsburg Police Arrest 2 on Drug Related Charges
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Prestonsburg Police Department Detective D. Hutchinson charged Christopher B. Case, age 36, of McDowell, Ky, with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl after a quantity of fentanyl was located after an investigation. Also arrested at the scene was Kimberly Conner, age 38, of McDowell, Ky. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
supertalk929.com
Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured
A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Virginia man sentenced to 20 years for meth, firearms convictions
A Bristol man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of drug and firearm charges in federal court.
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun. According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
wymt.com
SWVA family looking for place to live following weekend fire
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Wise County family is without a home after a weekend fire destroyed theirs. On Saturday afternoon, members of the Big Stone Gap Fire Department were dispatched to Cumberland Avenue for a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the garage and...
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer accused in cross-country killings
Newly obtained messages between accused cross-country killer Austin Edwards and a young girl have revealed disturbing details about the Virginia law enforcement officer's past.
WHSV
Bristol man sentenced to 20 Years in prison for meth and firearms convictions
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - A Bristol man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on alleged meth and firearms convictions. This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on Jan 12. William Everett Himes, 38, was supposedly convicted after pleading...
