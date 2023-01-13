Read full article on original website
No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
Point Pleasant Beach over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls basketball recap
Lauryn Case knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 13 points in Point Pleasant Beach’s 42-24 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Jada Clayton and Erin Frauenheim each added 11 points for Point Pleasant Beach, which raised its record to 10-2. Katherine Hsiao scored...
Times girls hoops notes, Week 4: last of the area unbeaten teams falls
While there are still area boys basketball teams unbeaten (for the moment), Ewing–which entered Saturday’s state top 10 clash with St. Rose at 13-0–lost its first contest of the season. The Blue Devils now have some Colonial Valley Conference company in the one-loss category. Allentown is still...
Girls basketball: Holy Cross Prep downs Maple Shade for 6th straight win
Molly Frith finished with 15 points to help lead Holy Cross Prep tp a 43-24 win over Maple Shade in Maple Shade. Claire Zimmermann tallied eight points while Jessica Wojnar chipped in with six for Holy Cross Prep (8-3), which won its sixth straight game. Addison Yackel led Maple Shade...
Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy
Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
Girls basketball: Sparta upends No. 8 Immaculate Heart (PHOTOS)
Ally Sweeney recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help Sparta hold off Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-49 at the Zack Latteri Foundation benefit at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Bailey Chapman tallied 15 points while Molly Chapman...
Boys basketball: Stoute leads West Morris to victory over Mount Olive
Eli Stoute led with 18 points, leading West Morris to a 59-47 victory over Mount Olive in Mount Olive. Osirys Edouard compiled 11 points for West Morris (12-1). Wil Nicoletti and Anthony Giammonco led Mount Olive with 10 points apiece. Mount Olive fell to 3-7 on the season. The N.J....
Can’t-miss girls basketball games for the week of Jan. 16-22
A host of compelling Top 20 matchups highlight the fifth week of the season as some of the best teams in New Jersey will face tough contests from both in - and out - of the state.
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Wrestlers of the Week for Week 5: Stars through the first wave of county tournaments
It’s now mid-January and the N.J. wrestling season is only getting more intense. Whether it’s loaded weight classes in a county tournament, action-packed duals between two of the state’s best or impressive individual upsets, grapplers in all 14 conferences are stepping up and delivering.
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 16-22
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season is getting closer to the midway point of the regular season. There have already been a number of big games, with plenty more on the schedule over the next few weeks. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan....
11th-seeded freshman among 21 N.J. wrestlers to reach Escape the Rock semifinals
St. Joseph (Mont.)’s 11th-seeded freshman Johnathon McGinty is among 21 New Jersey wrestlers headed to the semifinals of the elite Escape the Rock Tournament at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School on Sunday. The wrestlers reached the semifinals with their work on the first day of the two-day tournament...
PHOTOS: Point Pleasant Boro at Lacey wrestling, Jan. 13, 2023
Lacey came into this Shore Conference matchup with a 10-0 record, and it hoped to hold on to its Shore Conference B South lead against a 6-1 Point Pleasant Boro squad. Check out some pictures of this big-time Shore Conference matchup on Friday night. Our high school sports photos like...
Injury-plagued Piscataway marks lineup revival by shocking undefeated South River
Piscataway has not only battled through numerous injuries all season against an unforgiving schedule, but also has had to fight the inevitable self-doubt that can develop when a team’s losses are accumulating at twice the rate of successes. “It was important for us to get a win today for...
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
UGA football player from N.J. killed in crash after title celebration
ATHENS, Ga. -- A New Jersey native and star college football player tragically died in a car accident early Sunday morning.Devin Willock was an offensive lineman at the University of Georgia. Those who knew him told CBS2 the accident happened just as he achieved a major life goal.On Saturday, Willock looked like he was on top of the world at the national championship parade for Georgia's football team.However, Georgia police say the 20-year-old died hours later while riding in an SUV driven by 24-year-old Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police say the SUV struck two power poles and several trees...
‘The Ground Shook!’ — Widespread Reports of Shaking Ground Friday Afternoon Across South Jersey
Whoa! We've seen literally HUNDREDS of reports that the ground in South Jersey shook for nearly 30 seconds Friday afternoon. It raises the question: did an Earthquake just strike New Jersey on Friday, January 13, 2023?. The reports of the ground shaking have stretched across a large swath of South...
Ex-Jets coach, Eagles consultant among Patriots’ offensive coordinator candidates
The New England Patriots are looking for an offensive coordinator. Problem is, they should’ve hired someone a year ago after watching Josh McDaniels bolt for the Las Vegas Raiders. But head coach Bill Belichick, in his infinite wisdom, decided to head into the 2022 season with defensive-minded Matt Patricia...
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
