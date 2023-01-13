Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1)13-1112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2)14-1102. 3. West Clermont (7)16-095 4. Cin. Princeton12-268 5. Olmsted Falls (1)13-365.
Porterville Recorder
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2. Class AAA. 1. Fairmont Senior (6)9-0961. 2. Shady Spring (3)8-3922. 3....
Comments / 0