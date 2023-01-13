ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:. DIVISION I. 1. Mason (1)13-1112. 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2)14-1102. 3. West Clermont (7)16-095 4. Cin. Princeton12-268 5. Olmsted Falls (1)13-365.
OHIO STATE
Porterville Recorder

BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2. Class AAA. 1. Fairmont Senior (6)9-0961. 2. Shady Spring (3)8-3922. 3....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy