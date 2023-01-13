ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

East Brunswick over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap

Mike Mikulka led four players in double figures with 20 points and East Brunswick used a big fourth quarter to defeat J.P. Stevens 79-74 in East Brunswick. The game was tied at 52 entering the final period before the hosts used a 27-22 advantage in the quarter to pull away and improve to 3-10.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap

Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
LINDEN, NJ
Girls basketball: Highland Park outlasts Iselin Kennedy

Vanessa Kohler tallied 13 points to help Highland Park outlast Iselin Kennedy 39-33 in Iselin. Anasia Kambitsis chipped in with 10 points for Highland Park (6-6), which won its second straight game after four consecutive defeats. Paula Antunes led Iselin Kennedy (3-10) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16

No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. LaSalle Academy (R.I.) at Navesink CC, 2. No. 4 Northern Highlands vs. Paramus Catholic, 4:30. No. 17 West Essex-Caldwell vs. Morristown-Beard, 2. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-4) at Summit (4-3-5), 6pm. Lakeland (3-4-3) at Wayne Hills (4-7-2), 7pm. Oratory (3-8-1) at Cranford (5-2-2), 8pm. Passaic County Tournament,...
PARAMUS, NJ
Boys baskeball: St. John Vianney downs Pioneer Academy

Aiden Ur finished with 15 points to help lead St. John Vianney to a 74-50 win over Pioneer Academy in Holmdel. Connor Howard and Alex Jurado chipped in with seven points while Emanuel Domingo and Deon Jackson also had seven points apiece for St. John Vianney (6-8). Pioneer Academy fell...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Girls basketball: Shenloogian leads Park Ridge past Westwood

Allie Shenloogian finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five steals as Park Ridge stopped Westwood 41-33 in a varsity benefit game at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Annika Kivisikk tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Abigail McManus had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Chatham boys, girls sweep second consecutive Morris County Tournament

Chatham has been one of the top fencing programs in the state and continues to prove that it is the class of Morris County. The Cougars took home both boys and girls overall team titles for the second consecutive year at the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Randolph High School in Randolph. This also marks the fourth consecutive title for the boys’ team for Chatham.
CHATHAM, NJ
East Orange over West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Carlyle Adams scored 12 points in East Orange’s low-scoring 38-19 victory over West Orange in West Orange. East Orange (6-5) used its defensive ability to gain control. It totaled 13 steals in the win, including four from Rashan Sampson. After being tied at the end of the first quarter,...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Keyport - Boys basketball recap

Matthew Hodge led St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Keyport 66-38 in Belmar and move to 12-0. St. Rose (12-0) took control early as it led 38-19 at halftime before outscoring Keyport 28-19 in the second half. Gio Panzini added 13 points while Peter Mauro had 12.
KEYPORT, NJ
North Star Academy knocks off Millburn - Boys basketball recap

Johnny Mayers recorded 21 points to lead North Star Academy to a 60-50 victory over Millburn in Millburn. Marco Grand Pierre added 11 points for North Star Academy (4-7), who erased a three-point deficit after a 20-12 run in the second quarter. North Star Academy extended its lead to double-digits after outscoring Millburn 29-25 in the second half.
MILLBURN, NJ
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing

Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

