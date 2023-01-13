ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Washington 79, Oregon St. 67

WASHINGTON (10-6) Daniels 5-6 4-4 14, Schwartz 6-13 3-4 17, Van Dyke 3-7 2-2 9, Noble 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 3-6 0-0 6, Grothaus 2-2 0-0 6, Rees 2-2 0-0 4, Ladine 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 6-9 3-4 17, Watkins 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-54 12-14 79. OREGON ST. (10-8)
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44

MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.111, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Powe 2-5, Hayes 1-1, Smith 1-2, Johnson 1-1, Jordan 0-1, Weber 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Jordan 1) Turnovers: 17 (J.Carter 6, Hayes 4, Jordan 3, Smith 3, Johnson 1) Steals: 8 (Jordan 4, Smith 2, Johnson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Porterville Recorder

Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa St. 53

TEXAS (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 10...
IOWA CITY, IA
Porterville Recorder

Alabama 63, Mississippi 58

ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Kentucky 81, Florida 75

KENTUCKY (9-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Benton 1-4, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-4, Walker 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scherr 3) Turnovers: 15 (Scherr 5, Leveretter 4, Adeyeye 2, King 2, Green 1, Cambridge 1) Steals: 17 (Scherr 4, Benton 3, Walker 3, Cambridge 3, Leveretter 2,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Denver 119, Orlando 116

ORLANDO (116) Banchero 5-9 6-6 18, F.Wagner 7-16 3-4 19, Carter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Fultz 8-10 3-6 20, G.Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 8-12 1-1 17, M.Wagner 2-6 4-5 8, Ross 3-6 0-0 7, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 1-7 5-6 7, Suggs 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 41-84 27-34 116.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Portland 140, Dallas 123

DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

No. 22 North Carolina 56, No. 11 NC State 47

NORTH CAROLINA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hodgson 3-8, Todd-Williams 2-8, Adams 2-3, Paris 2-4, Kelly 0-3, Ustby 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Poole 2, Todd-Williams 2) Turnovers: 12 (Todd-Williams 3, Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Kelly 1, Poole 1, Team 1) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Southern Cal 55, No. 2 Stanford 46

STANFORD (17-2) Brink 3-14 5-6 11, Iriafen 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-13 2-2 8, Jump 0-5 1-2 1, Lepolo 4-6 0-0 9, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 3, Betts 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-1 0-0 3, Nivar 1-1 0-0 2, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 2-4 0-0 5, Harriel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 8-10 46.
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50

UCONN (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.304, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Lopez-Senechal 2-7, Muhl 2-3, Fudd 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Bettencourt 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 2, Juhasz 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Fudd 1) Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 5, Muhl 5, Juhasz 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Bettencourt 2, Fudd 2, Griffin 1,...
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Cousins 10 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 10 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to Thielen; Cousins 4 pass to Hockenson on 3rd-and-2. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. Drive: 6 plays,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Vancouver 4, Carolina 3

Carolina2010—3 Vancouver won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Stastny 3 (de Haan, Svechnikov), 2:25. 2, Carolina, Martinook 10 (Slavin), 19:26. Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Holding Stick), 16:10. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Bear 3 (Studnicka, Kuzmenko), 17:52. Penalties_Stepan, CAR (Tripping), 6:06; Lazar, VAN (Illegal Check to Head), 11:12. Third Period_4, Vancouver, Miller 17...
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112

Percentages: FG .506, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Harden 4-7, Milton 2-2, Embiid 2-5, Niang 2-6, Tucker 1-2, Maxey 1-5, Melton 0-3, Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Harris 3, Embiid, Harden, Melton, Niang). Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, Harden 2, Embiid, Harrell, Maxey, Tucker).
Porterville Recorder

Weekend Sports In Brief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy