Washington 79, Oregon St. 67
WASHINGTON (10-6) Daniels 5-6 4-4 14, Schwartz 6-13 3-4 17, Van Dyke 3-7 2-2 9, Noble 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 3-6 0-0 6, Grothaus 2-2 0-0 6, Rees 2-2 0-0 4, Ladine 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 6-9 3-4 17, Watkins 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-54 12-14 79. OREGON ST. (10-8)
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44
MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.111, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Powe 2-5, Hayes 1-1, Smith 1-2, Johnson 1-1, Jordan 0-1, Weber 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Jordan 1) Turnovers: 17 (J.Carter 6, Hayes 4, Jordan 3, Smith 3, Johnson 1) Steals: 8 (Jordan 4, Smith 2, Johnson...
Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa St. 53
TEXAS (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 10...
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
Kentucky 81, Florida 75
KENTUCKY (9-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Benton 1-4, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-4, Walker 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scherr 3) Turnovers: 15 (Scherr 5, Leveretter 4, Adeyeye 2, King 2, Green 1, Cambridge 1) Steals: 17 (Scherr 4, Benton 3, Walker 3, Cambridge 3, Leveretter 2,...
Denver 119, Orlando 116
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 5-9 6-6 18, F.Wagner 7-16 3-4 19, Carter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Fultz 8-10 3-6 20, G.Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 8-12 1-1 17, M.Wagner 2-6 4-5 8, Ross 3-6 0-0 7, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 1-7 5-6 7, Suggs 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 41-84 27-34 116.
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
No. 22 North Carolina 56, No. 11 NC State 47
NORTH CAROLINA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hodgson 3-8, Todd-Williams 2-8, Adams 2-3, Paris 2-4, Kelly 0-3, Ustby 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Poole 2, Todd-Williams 2) Turnovers: 12 (Todd-Williams 3, Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Kelly 1, Poole 1, Team 1) Steals:...
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Southern Cal 55, No. 2 Stanford 46
STANFORD (17-2) Brink 3-14 5-6 11, Iriafen 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-13 2-2 8, Jump 0-5 1-2 1, Lepolo 4-6 0-0 9, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 3, Betts 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-1 0-0 3, Nivar 1-1 0-0 2, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 2-4 0-0 5, Harriel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 8-10 46.
No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50
UCONN (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.304, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Lopez-Senechal 2-7, Muhl 2-3, Fudd 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Bettencourt 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 2, Juhasz 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Fudd 1) Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 5, Muhl 5, Juhasz 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Bettencourt 2, Fudd 2, Griffin 1,...
NHL Expanded Glance
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Cousins 10 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 10 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to Thielen; Cousins 4 pass to Hockenson on 3rd-and-2. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. Drive: 6 plays,...
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
Vancouver 4, Carolina 3
Carolina2010—3 Vancouver won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Stastny 3 (de Haan, Svechnikov), 2:25. 2, Carolina, Martinook 10 (Slavin), 19:26. Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Holding Stick), 16:10. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Bear 3 (Studnicka, Kuzmenko), 17:52. Penalties_Stepan, CAR (Tripping), 6:06; Lazar, VAN (Illegal Check to Head), 11:12. Third Period_4, Vancouver, Miller 17...
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Harden 4-7, Milton 2-2, Embiid 2-5, Niang 2-6, Tucker 1-2, Maxey 1-5, Melton 0-3, Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Harris 3, Embiid, Harden, Melton, Niang). Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, Harden 2, Embiid, Harrell, Maxey, Tucker).
Jerry Jones: ‘Time’ for Texas to address sports betting
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he thinks it’s about time that sports betting be allowed in Texas. In an
Alabama’s Oats Speaks Day After Player’s Murder Charge
The Tide coach called the shooting “a tragedy all around.”
Weekend Sports In Brief
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
