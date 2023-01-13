Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Boston 130, Charlotte 118
Percentages: FG .494, FT .960. 3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Tatum 7-12, Brogdon 4-8, White 3-7, G.Williams 2-4, Horford 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (G.Williams, Kornet, Smart, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Tatum 4, Smart 3, G.Williams 2, White, Williams III).
Porterville Recorder
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 119, Orlando 116
Percentages: FG .488, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero). Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Harden 4-7, Milton 2-2, Embiid 2-5, Niang 2-6, Tucker 1-2, Maxey 1-5, Melton 0-3, Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Harris 3, Embiid, Harden, Melton, Niang). Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, Harden 2, Embiid, Harrell, Maxey, Tucker).
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 77, GEORGETOWN 73
Percentages: FG .538, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Mozone 3-5, Riley 2-3, Bristol 0-1, Spears 0-1, Akok 0-2, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ezewiro 3). Turnovers: 12 (Spears 7, Murray 2, Akok, Mozone, Riley). Steals: 3 (Bristol, Murray, Wahab). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
CORNELL 102, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .508, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Boothby 3-5, Gray 1-1, Hansen 1-1, Tsang Hinton 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Cain 1-2, Filien 1-2, Manon 1-2, N.Williams 1-3, Watson 1-4, Dolan 0-1, Noard 0-1, Ragland 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cain). Turnovers: 12 (Manon 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
Porterville Recorder
New York trades for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in three-way deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes. The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday. Connecticut received the No. 6...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championships. Sunday, Jan. 29. AFC. x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining...
