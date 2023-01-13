ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Boston 130, Charlotte 118

BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130. CHARLOTTE (118) McDaniels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
VILLANOVA 77, GEORGETOWN 73

Percentages: FG .538, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Mozone 3-5, Riley 2-3, Bristol 0-1, Spears 0-1, Akok 0-2, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ezewiro 3). Turnovers: 12 (Spears 7, Murray 2, Akok, Mozone, Riley). Steals: 3 (Bristol, Murray, Wahab). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GEORGETOWN, CA
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112

PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 7-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 12-21 9-12 35, Harden 9-15 2-2 24, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-8 0-0 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Maxey 6-13 3-4 16. Totals 43-85 15-19 113. L.A. LAKERS (112) James...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Denver 119, Orlando 116

Percentages: FG .488, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero). Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58

ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
ALABAMA STATE
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

OKLAHOMA CITY (112) Dort 6-10 5-6 22, Jal.Williams 0-9 1-2 1, Jay.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Giddey 12-21 3-4 28, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-17 11-14 28, Bazley 3-6 0-0 6, Waters III 2-5 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Joe 3-5 0-0 9, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 20-26 112.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ayers leads Bowling Green against Buffalo after 21-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (8-9, 2-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-9, 2-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Buffalo Bulls after Leon Ayers III scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 108-92 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls have gone 7-1 in home games. Buffalo leads the MAC with...
BUFFALO, NY
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Winnipeg020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Stenlund, WPG (High Sticking), 11:16; Crouse, ARI (Tripping), 19:37. Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Penalties_Maenalanen, WPG (Tripping), 13:46. Third Period_None. Penalties_Bjugstad, ARI (Roughing), 3:25. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22....
ARIZONA STATE
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2. Class AAA. 1. Fairmont Senior (6)9-0961. 2. Shady Spring (3)8-3922. 3....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
Weekend Sports In Brief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NFL Playoff Glance

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championships. Sunday, Jan. 29. AFC. x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining...
KANSAS STATE
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE

