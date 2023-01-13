Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Philadelphia 0
Boston222—6 First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Zacha, Krejci), 4:38. 2, Boston, Zacha 6 (Lindholm, Krejci), 15:05. Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 14 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 3:55. 4, Boston, Zacha 7 (Krejci), 4:41. Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 35 (McAvoy, Marchand), 0:36 (pp). 6, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Pastrnak, McAvoy), 8:04. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 130, Charlotte 118
BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130. CHARLOTTE (118) McDaniels...
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 77, GEORGETOWN 73
Percentages: FG .538, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Mozone 3-5, Riley 2-3, Bristol 0-1, Spears 0-1, Akok 0-2, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ezewiro 3). Turnovers: 12 (Spears 7, Murray 2, Akok, Mozone, Riley). Steals: 3 (Bristol, Murray, Wahab). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 119, Orlando 116
Percentages: FG .488, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero). Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (112) Dort 6-10 5-6 22, Jal.Williams 0-9 1-2 1, Jay.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Giddey 12-21 3-4 28, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-17 11-14 28, Bazley 3-6 0-0 6, Waters III 2-5 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Joe 3-5 0-0 9, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 20-26 112.
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 68, HOFSTRA 47
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Carlos 1-1, Marshall 1-3, Dubar 1-5, Thomas 1-7, Plotnikov 0-1, Estrada 0-10). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Boachie-Yiadom, Dubar, Marshall, Plotnikov, Tomasco, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Estrada 3, Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos 2, Plotnikov 2, Thomas, Williams). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
CORNELL 102, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .508, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Boothby 3-5, Gray 1-1, Hansen 1-1, Tsang Hinton 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Cain 1-2, Filien 1-2, Manon 1-2, N.Williams 1-3, Watson 1-4, Dolan 0-1, Noard 0-1, Ragland 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cain). Turnovers: 12 (Manon 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
Ayers leads Bowling Green against Buffalo after 21-point showing
Bowling Green Falcons (8-9, 2-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-9, 2-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Buffalo Bulls after Leon Ayers III scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 108-92 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls have gone 7-1 in home games. Buffalo leads the MAC with...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Porterville Recorder
New York trades for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in three-way deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes. The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday. Connecticut received the No. 6...
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
Comments / 0