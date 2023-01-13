ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Porterville Recorder

Boston 130, Charlotte 118

BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130. CHARLOTTE (118) McDaniels...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Denver 119, Orlando 116

ORLANDO (116) Banchero 5-9 6-6 18, F.Wagner 7-16 3-4 19, Carter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Fultz 8-10 3-6 20, G.Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 8-12 1-1 17, M.Wagner 2-6 4-5 8, Ross 3-6 0-0 7, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 1-7 5-6 7, Suggs 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 41-84 27-34 116.
DENVER, CO
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
CINCINNATI, OH
Portland 140, Dallas 123

Percentages: FG .461, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Bertans 3-6, Hardy 3-10, Bullock 2-6, Dinwiddie 2-6, Lawson 1-1, Wright IV 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Wood 1-8, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wood, Wright IV). Turnovers: 9 (Wood 3, Powell 2, Dinwiddie, Ntilikina, Pinson, Wright...
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
ARIZONA STATE
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

Percentages: FG .444, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Dort 5-7, Joe 3-4, Wiggins 1-1, Giddey 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Waters III 1-4, Bazley 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, K.Williams 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Joe, Mann, Waters III, Wiggins). Turnovers: 8 (Dort...
BROOKLYN, NY
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58

ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
ALABAMA STATE
WETM 18 News

Sunday’s Bills game was longest home game in franchise history

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you feel like Sunday’s Bills game dragged on for an excruciatingly long time? That’s because it did. Unofficially, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins checked in at 3 hours and 53 minutes, kicking off at 1:02 p.m. and unofficially finishing at 4:55 p.m. That number would […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Boston222—6 First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Zacha, Krejci), 4:38. 2, Boston, Zacha 6 (Lindholm, Krejci), 15:05. Penalties_Greer, BOS (Interference), 9:48. Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 14 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 3:55. 4, Boston, Zacha 7 (Krejci), 4:41. Penalties_Hall, BOS (Slashing), 5:15; Konecny, PHI (Roughing), 18:33; Foligno, BOS (Cross Checking), 18:33; Frost, PHI (Hooking), 18:54.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Playoff Glance

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
KANSAS STATE

