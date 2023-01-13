Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Washington 79, Oregon St. 67
WASHINGTON (10-6) Daniels 5-6 4-4 14, Schwartz 6-13 3-4 17, Van Dyke 3-7 2-2 9, Noble 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 3-6 0-0 6, Grothaus 2-2 0-0 6, Rees 2-2 0-0 4, Ladine 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 6-9 3-4 17, Watkins 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-54 12-14 79. OREGON ST. (10-8)
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Winnipeg020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_Stenlund, WPG (High Sticking), 11:16; Crouse, ARI (Tripping), 19:37. Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Penalties_Maenalanen, WPG (Tripping), 13:46. Third Period_None. Penalties_Bjugstad, ARI (Roughing), 3:25. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22....
Porterville Recorder
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47
DUKE (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.061, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Day-Wilson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 16 (Day-Wilson 4, Balogun 2, de Jesus 2, Heide 2, Richardson 2, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Corosdale 1) Steals: 13...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 119, Orlando 116
Percentages: FG .488, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero). Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Porterville Recorder
Southern Cal 55, No. 2 Stanford 46
STANFORD (17-2) Brink 3-14 5-6 11, Iriafen 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-13 2-2 8, Jump 0-5 1-2 1, Lepolo 4-6 0-0 9, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 3, Betts 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-1 0-0 3, Nivar 1-1 0-0 2, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 2-4 0-0 5, Harriel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 8-10 46.
Porterville Recorder
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
Porterville Recorder
No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50
UCONN (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.304, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Lopez-Senechal 2-7, Muhl 2-3, Fudd 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Bettencourt 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 2, Juhasz 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Fudd 1) Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 5, Muhl 5, Juhasz 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Bettencourt 2, Fudd 2, Griffin 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44
MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.111, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Powe 2-5, Hayes 1-1, Smith 1-2, Johnson 1-1, Jordan 0-1, Weber 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Jordan 1) Turnovers: 17 (J.Carter 6, Hayes 4, Jordan 3, Smith 3, Johnson 1) Steals: 8 (Jordan 4, Smith 2, Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 81, Florida 75
KENTUCKY (9-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Benton 1-4, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-4, Walker 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scherr 3) Turnovers: 15 (Scherr 5, Leveretter 4, Adeyeye 2, King 2, Green 1, Cambridge 1) Steals: 17 (Scherr 4, Benton 3, Walker 3, Cambridge 3, Leveretter 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102
OKLAHOMA CITY (112) Dort 6-10 5-6 22, Jal.Williams 0-9 1-2 1, Jay.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Giddey 12-21 3-4 28, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-17 11-14 28, Bazley 3-6 0-0 6, Waters III 2-5 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Joe 3-5 0-0 9, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-90 20-26 112.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 7-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 12-21 9-12 35, Harden 9-15 2-2 24, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-8 0-0 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Maxey 6-13 3-4 16. Totals 43-85 15-19 113. L.A. LAKERS (112) James...
Porterville Recorder
New York trades for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in three-way deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes. The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday. Connecticut received the No. 6...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championships. Sunday, Jan. 29. AFC. x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining...
Comments / 0