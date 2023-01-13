Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Washington 79, Oregon St. 67
WASHINGTON (10-6) Daniels 5-6 4-4 14, Schwartz 6-13 3-4 17, Van Dyke 3-7 2-2 9, Noble 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 3-6 0-0 6, Grothaus 2-2 0-0 6, Rees 2-2 0-0 4, Ladine 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 6-9 3-4 17, Watkins 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-54 12-14 79. OREGON ST. (10-8)
Porterville Recorder
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
Porterville Recorder
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47
DUKE (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.061, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Day-Wilson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 16 (Day-Wilson 4, Balogun 2, de Jesus 2, Heide 2, Richardson 2, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Corosdale 1) Steals: 13...
Porterville Recorder
Kentucky 81, Florida 75
KENTUCKY (9-9) Leveretter 0-1 0-0 0, Benton 9-19 10-10 29, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Scherr 5-17 8-8 18, Walker 8-19 3-4 19, Adeyeye 2-2 2-4 6, Cambridge 1-2 0-1 2, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Rowe 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 1-3 0-1 2, Totals 28-70 23-28 81.
Porterville Recorder
No. 24 Illinois 70, Minnesota 57
ILLINOIS (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shoup-Hill 3-7, Bryant 2-6, Cook 2-6, Peebles 1-2, McKenzie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Turnovers: 7 (Bryant 2, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Lopes 1, Peebles 1) Steals: 8 (McKenzie 3, Bryant 2, Shoup-Hill 2, Cook 1)
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44
MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-5) Jessika Carter 6-12 3-4 15, Powe 3-6 0-0 8, Hayes 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan 4-7 1-2 9, Smith 8-11 1-2 18, Denae Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 2-4 5, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-45 9-16 60. TEXAS A&M (5-11) Malone 1-3 2-4 4, Patty 3-11...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 North Carolina 56, No. 11 NC State 47
NORTH CAROLINA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hodgson 3-8, Todd-Williams 2-8, Adams 2-3, Paris 2-4, Kelly 0-3, Ustby 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Poole 2, Todd-Williams 2) Turnovers: 12 (Todd-Williams 3, Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Kelly 1, Poole 1, Team 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50
UCONN (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.304, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Lopez-Senechal 2-7, Muhl 2-3, Fudd 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Bettencourt 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 2, Juhasz 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Fudd 1) Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 5, Muhl 5, Juhasz 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Bettencourt 2, Fudd 2, Griffin 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 7-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 12-21 9-12 35, Harden 9-15 2-2 24, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-8 0-0 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Maxey 6-13 3-4 16. Totals 43-85 15-19 113. L.A. LAKERS (112) James...
Porterville Recorder
Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa St. 53
TEXAS (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102
Percentages: FG .444, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Dort 5-7, Joe 3-4, Wiggins 1-1, Giddey 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Waters III 1-4, Bazley 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, K.Williams 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Joe, Mann, Waters III, Wiggins). Turnovers: 8 (Dort...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
Porterville Recorder
New York trades for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in three-way deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes. The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday. Connecticut received the No. 6...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Comments / 0