Stanford, CA

Washington 79, Oregon St. 67

WASHINGTON (10-6) Daniels 5-6 4-4 14, Schwartz 6-13 3-4 17, Van Dyke 3-7 2-2 9, Noble 1-6 0-0 2, Oliver 3-6 0-0 6, Grothaus 2-2 0-0 6, Rees 2-2 0-0 4, Ladine 1-2 0-0 2, Stines 6-9 3-4 17, Watkins 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 30-54 12-14 79. OREGON ST. (10-8)
CORVALLIS, OR
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58

ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
ALABAMA STATE
Portland 140, Dallas 123

DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
PORTLAND, OR
No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47

DUKE (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.061, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Day-Wilson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 16 (Day-Wilson 4, Balogun 2, de Jesus 2, Heide 2, Richardson 2, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Corosdale 1) Steals: 13...
ATLANTA, GA
Kentucky 81, Florida 75

KENTUCKY (9-9) Leveretter 0-1 0-0 0, Benton 9-19 10-10 29, Green 2-7 0-0 5, Scherr 5-17 8-8 18, Walker 8-19 3-4 19, Adeyeye 2-2 2-4 6, Cambridge 1-2 0-1 2, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Rowe 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 1-3 0-1 2, Totals 28-70 23-28 81.
LEXINGTON, KY
No. 24 Illinois 70, Minnesota 57

ILLINOIS (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shoup-Hill 3-7, Bryant 2-6, Cook 2-6, Peebles 1-2, McKenzie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Turnovers: 7 (Bryant 2, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Lopes 1, Peebles 1) Steals: 8 (McKenzie 3, Bryant 2, Shoup-Hill 2, Cook 1)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44

MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-5) Jessika Carter 6-12 3-4 15, Powe 3-6 0-0 8, Hayes 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan 4-7 1-2 9, Smith 8-11 1-2 18, Denae Carter 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 2-4 5, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-45 9-16 60. TEXAS A&M (5-11) Malone 1-3 2-4 4, Patty 3-11...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 22 North Carolina 56, No. 11 NC State 47

NORTH CAROLINA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hodgson 3-8, Todd-Williams 2-8, Adams 2-3, Paris 2-4, Kelly 0-3, Ustby 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Poole 2, Todd-Williams 2) Turnovers: 12 (Todd-Williams 3, Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Kelly 1, Poole 1, Team 1) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50

UCONN (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.304, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Lopez-Senechal 2-7, Muhl 2-3, Fudd 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Bettencourt 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 2, Juhasz 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Fudd 1) Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 5, Muhl 5, Juhasz 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Bettencourt 2, Fudd 2, Griffin 1,...
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112

PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 7-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 12-21 9-12 35, Harden 9-15 2-2 24, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-8 0-0 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Maxey 6-13 3-4 16. Totals 43-85 15-19 113. L.A. LAKERS (112) James...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa St. 53

TEXAS (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 10...
IOWA CITY, IA
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Weekend Sports In Brief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
ARIZONA STATE
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

Percentages: FG .444, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Dort 5-7, Joe 3-4, Wiggins 1-1, Giddey 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Waters III 1-4, Bazley 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, K.Williams 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Joe, Mann, Waters III, Wiggins). Turnovers: 8 (Dort...
BROOKLYN, NY
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17

Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
CINCINNATI, OH
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
COLORADO STATE
New York trades for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in three-way deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes. The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday. Connecticut received the No. 6...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NFL Playoff Glance

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
KANSAS STATE

