No. 18 Linden rallies to defeat Colonia - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson scored 16 points to lead Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-40 lead over Colonia in Linden. Elijah Motley scored 12 points for Linden (11-2), who erased a six-point halftime deficit after going on an 18-9 run in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead by the start of the fourth. In the final quarter, Linden sealed the victory with a 23-8 run.
Girls basketball: No. 19 Saddle River Day tops Dwight-Englewood for 6th straight win
Cristina Parrella and Faith Williamson each had 19 points to help lift Saddle River Day, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-35 win over Dwight-Englewood in Saddle River. Julianna Almeida tallied 17 points for Saddle River Day (10-2), which won its sixth straight game. Natalia Valdez led...
Boys basketball: Westfield stops Union Catholic for 5th straight win
Theo Sica recorded 20 points, three assists and four steals to help lead Westfield to a 62-51 win over Union Catholic in Westfield. Tyshawn Pearson tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while TJ Halloran had 10 points and 10 assists for Westfield (9-4), which won its fifth straight game and eight of its last nine. Shane Sheehan had 10 points and three assists and Zack Epp had 12 points.
Giordano twins lead Old Tappan past Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Maya Giordano and Layla Giordano combined for 29 points to lead Old Tappan to a 56-46 victory over Chatham in the Zack Latteri Foundation Benefit Games in Hillsdale. Maya Giordano tallied 15 points, while Layla Giordano posted 14 points. Old Tappan and Chatham were tied 21-21 at halftime, but a 19-12 run by Old Tappan in the third quarter allowed them to take control of the game. Old Tappan extended its lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter.
Times girls hoops notes, Week 4: last of the area unbeaten teams falls
While there are still area boys basketball teams unbeaten (for the moment), Ewing–which entered Saturday’s state top 10 clash with St. Rose at 13-0–lost its first contest of the season. The Blue Devils now have some Colonial Valley Conference company in the one-loss category. Allentown is still...
Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic roundup: No. 5 Ramapo, No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s victorious - Boys basketball recap
Wyatt Eglinton Manner and Peyton Seals tallied 15 points apiece to lead Ramapo, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 57-44 victory over DePaul in Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Nathaniel Burleson added 12 points for Ramapo (13-1), who jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter...
Girls basketball: Sparta upends No. 8 Immaculate Heart (PHOTOS)
Ally Sweeney recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help Sparta hold off Immaculate Heart, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 52-49 at the Zack Latteri Foundation benefit at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. Bailey Chapman tallied 15 points while Molly Chapman...
Boys basketball: No. 15 Manasquan outlasts Saddle River Day
Darius Adams posted 13 points, and nine rebounds to help Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 38-25 win over Saddle River Day in Manasquan. Saddle River Day (8-3) kept the game close throughout. Manasquan’s Griffin Linstra broked a 31-31 scoreline by connecting on a three-pointer with 1:45 left in the game. Linstra finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Bowling: Passaic Tech boys and girls earn matching titles at Passaic County Tournament
The Passaic Tech bowling squads put on a pair of dominant showings on Friday, with the boys and girls teams each taking the respective top spot at the Passaic County Tournament at Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park. John Candelaria led the way for the boys, recording a 720 series highlighted...
Brian Long Classic roundup: Lyndhurst, Park Ridge victorious - Boys basketball recap
Deron McLaughlin and Matt Garito combined for 29 points to lead Park Ridge to a narrow 40-39 victory over Hasbrouck Heights at the Brian Long Classic in Ridgefield Park. McLaughlin led Park Ridge (9-3) in scoring with 16 points, while Garito added 13 points. In a tightly contested affair, Park Ridge held a slim one-point lead at halftime before Hasbrouck Heights retook the lead in the third quarter, going up by two points.
East Brunswick Magnet over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Scott Pede put in 16 points while Estevan Atanacio added 14 more while going five of six from the line as East Brunswick Magnet won at home, 38-24, over Dunellen. East Brunswick Magnet (6-4) trailed 11-8 in the first quarter but led 23-18 at the half and then stayed ahead.
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 4: Irish, Hornets, chase CVC foes Trenton and Ewing
Another week has passed on the Times area boys basketball scene, and we still have the two unbeaten teams left Mercer County and the Colonial Valley Conference. While one of the teams–NJ.com No. 17 (and rising quickly) Trenton–looks like it might not lose all year, the other–Ewing–has been in two weeks worth of scraps in and out of the CVC. Will both teams still be undefeated on January 31? That contest is shaping up to be the biggest CVC contest in years, whether or not the two teams have losses or not, and could be a preview of the 2023 Mercer County Tournament final.
Ice Hockey: Updated group and conference rankings for January 16
Ice Hockey: Toms River South-East vs. Brick - 1/13/23 GROUP & CONFERENCE RANKINGS, JAN. 16. NOTE: These rankings cover games played and reported through Jan. 15. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16
No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. LaSalle Academy (R.I.) at Navesink CC, 2. No. 4 Northern Highlands vs. Paramus Catholic, 4:30. No. 5 Princeton Day at No. 7 Gloucester Catholic, 3:30. Monday, Jan. 16. In-Season Tournament. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-4) at Summit (4-3-5), 6pm. Lakeland (3-4-3) at Wayne Hills (4-7-2), 7pm. Oratory...
Chatham boys, girls sweep second consecutive Morris County Tournament
Chatham has been one of the top fencing programs in the state and continues to prove that it is the class of Morris County. The Cougars took home both boys and girls overall team titles for the second consecutive year at the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Randolph High School in Randolph. This also marks the fourth consecutive title for the boys’ team for Chatham.
Boys basketball: St. Mary downs Rutherford in Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic (PHOTOS)
Luke Gaccione and Julien Leveille each scored 15 points to lead St. Mary in a 64-39 win over Rutherford at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Felician University in Rutherford.
No. 13 Pope John over St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys ice hockey recap
Robbie Myshkoff, Owen Lapinski and Jack Kelmer each netted a goal to lead Pope John, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, take a 3-1 win over St. Joseph (Mont), at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, NY. Matt Hughes assisted on two goals for the Lions (8-6). Tyler Paluzzi made 18 saves...
Wrestling: Group championships power points standings as of Monday morning, Jan. 16
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group Wrestling championships — finally at Rutgers University on Feb. 12 — seem like a long way off. Truth is, they’re not. The cutoff day for the team sectional tournament is only 12 days from now on Jan. 28.
Injury-plagued Piscataway marks lineup revival by shocking undefeated South River
Piscataway has not only battled through numerous injuries all season against an unforgiving schedule, but also has had to fight the inevitable self-doubt that can develop when a team’s losses are accumulating at twice the rate of successes. “It was important for us to get a win today for...
