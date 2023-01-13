Read full article on original website
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
VILLANOVA 77, GEORGETOWN 73
Percentages: FG .538, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Mozone 3-5, Riley 2-3, Bristol 0-1, Spears 0-1, Akok 0-2, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ezewiro 3). Turnovers: 12 (Spears 7, Murray 2, Akok, Mozone, Riley). Steals: 3 (Bristol, Murray, Wahab). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Boston 130, Charlotte 118
Percentages: FG .494, FT .960. 3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Tatum 7-12, Brogdon 4-8, White 3-7, G.Williams 2-4, Horford 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (G.Williams, Kornet, Smart, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Tatum 4, Smart 3, G.Williams 2, White, Williams III).
CORNELL 102, COLUMBIA 85
Percentages: FG .508, FT .848. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Boothby 3-5, Gray 1-1, Hansen 1-1, Tsang Hinton 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Cain 1-2, Filien 1-2, Manon 1-2, N.Williams 1-3, Watson 1-4, Dolan 0-1, Noard 0-1, Ragland 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cain). Turnovers: 12 (Manon 4,...
TOWSON 68, HOFSTRA 47
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Carlos 1-1, Marshall 1-3, Dubar 1-5, Thomas 1-7, Plotnikov 0-1, Estrada 0-10). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Boachie-Yiadom, Dubar, Marshall, Plotnikov, Tomasco, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Estrada 3, Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos 2, Plotnikov 2, Thomas, Williams). Steals: 6...
Denver 119, Orlando 116
Percentages: FG .488, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero). Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Harden 4-7, Milton 2-2, Embiid 2-5, Niang 2-6, Tucker 1-2, Maxey 1-5, Melton 0-3, Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Harris 3, Embiid, Harden, Melton, Niang). Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, Harden 2, Embiid, Harrell, Maxey, Tucker).
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0. Second Quarter. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60...
Ayers leads Bowling Green against Buffalo after 21-point showing
Bowling Green Falcons (8-9, 2-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-9, 2-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Buffalo Bulls after Leon Ayers III scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 108-92 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls have gone 7-1 in home games. Buffalo leads the MAC with...
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championships. Sunday, Jan. 29. AFC. x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining...
