College Station, TX

247Sports

Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky

Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

How many college baseball programs think Tennessee will win 2023 College World Series

Tennessee had a historic season last year. Yet, it still came up a game short of making a return trip to Omaha. It was a disappointing end to a season in which the Vols won a program-record 57 games, the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. As unfortunate as the ending was when they lost to Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional, several people believe the Volunteers are strong favorites to not only get to Omaha, but win the whole thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Football Signee Throws Down Massive Dunks

Tennessee football signee Chandavian Bradley can terrorize offenses and quarterbacks as an edge rusher. He can also dominate the basketball court while throwing down massive dunks. That was well on display last week when Bradley was playing for Platte County High School. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound big man showed he can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022

Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Early VIP notes on Texas A&M's 2023 offensive line (VIP)

Texas A&M's 2022 offensive line went from promising to patchwork in a hurry due to injuries and illness which in turn resulted in the Aggies playing six different starting lineups up front. The result was a losing season but the good news is that nine players come back with a least one game of starting experience, especially the man in the middle who is expected to be the lynchpin of the 2023 group. Here's a sneak peek at the offensive line as the Aggies go into their first semester with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at the helm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others

Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
