Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky
Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
How many college baseball programs think Tennessee will win 2023 College World Series
Tennessee had a historic season last year. Yet, it still came up a game short of making a return trip to Omaha. It was a disappointing end to a season in which the Vols won a program-record 57 games, the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. As unfortunate as the ending was when they lost to Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional, several people believe the Volunteers are strong favorites to not only get to Omaha, but win the whole thing.
Chris Jans talks Tennessee rematch, crowd support and team togetherness
Another week, another ranked SEC foe for Mississippi State. That trend continues on Tuesday evening when the Bulldogs (12-5 overall, 1-4 in the SEC) host No. 9 Tennessee (14-3 and 4-1) at Humphrey Coliseum for a 6 p.m. tipoff. On Monday, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans talked about the...
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
GigEm247 Podcast: Previewing A&M junior days, biggest priority for Aggies heading into 2023
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni look ahead to A&M’s upcoming junior day and tackle some burning questions for A&M heading into 2023 on the field. Texas A&M will have several key targets on campus this weekend especially at the quarterback position....
Kentucky's win over Tennessee must serve as a springboard
With its backs against the wall following a Quad 4 home loss to South Carolina, Kentucky picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday, knocking off No. 5 Tennessee 63-55 in Knoxville. The win came over a Vols team that was ranked No. 2 in the NET and KenPom...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
Vols' four-star guard signee arrives at Tennessee as early enrollee
Tennessee's highest-ranked signee in its class of 2023 arrived on campus this week as an early enrollee and was in attendance for the fifth-ranked Vols' 63-56 loss to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. Four-star guard Freddie Dilione decided last month to graduate high school early and enroll with the Vols. The...
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
LIVE Updates: Final Transfer Portal Window
The transfer portal window closes today. Tennessee football could make moves, but Volunteer Country will keep fans updated on all SEC developments.
Kentucky basketball's win at Tennessee makes media consider if John Calipari, Wildcats saved their season
Kentucky faced a mountain of adversity heading into Saturday's game against No. 5 Tennessee, the kind of adversity that comes from a historically bad loss, followed by a home defeat to South Carolina. But the Wildcats, heavy underdogs that they were, responded with their best performance of the year, winning 63-56 in Knoxville.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Football Signee Throws Down Massive Dunks
Tennessee football signee Chandavian Bradley can terrorize offenses and quarterbacks as an edge rusher. He can also dominate the basketball court while throwing down massive dunks. That was well on display last week when Bradley was playing for Platte County High School. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound big man showed he can...
How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022
Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
Early VIP notes on Texas A&M's 2023 offensive line (VIP)
Texas A&M's 2022 offensive line went from promising to patchwork in a hurry due to injuries and illness which in turn resulted in the Aggies playing six different starting lineups up front. The result was a losing season but the good news is that nine players come back with a least one game of starting experience, especially the man in the middle who is expected to be the lynchpin of the 2023 group. Here's a sneak peek at the offensive line as the Aggies go into their first semester with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino at the helm.
Kentucky basketball after Tennessee upset. 'You're telling me there's a chance?'
KNOXVILLE – In a moment such as this, when words fail mere mortals attempting to describe a situation, we are best served to lean on the wisdom of the great philosophers. I give you Lloyd Christmas. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”. That is certainly...
Nico Iamaleava discusses Tennessee and the Polynesian Bowl
No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, Nico Iamaleava gives an update on how things are going with the Vols and expectations for spring football.
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Late Kick: Texas A&M is a mystery program heading into 2023
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on the uncertain state of Texas A&M's football program heading into 2023.
New A&M OC Bobby Petrino's version of the shallow cross (VIP)
The shallow cross is an old staple of football's passing game and everyone runs it differently including new Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. Take a look inside at what makes Petrino's version work including his ability to generate explosive plays out of a relatively safe concept.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0