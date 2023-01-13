Read full article on original website
[WATCH] Tory Lanez’s Father Says Megan Thee Stallion Was Used By The Machine
Last month Canadian rapper Daystar ‘Tory Lanez’ Petersons’ father, Sonstar Peterson, went viral after he hurled allegations at Roc Nation outside the courthouse. His son was found guilty on all counts and is facing serious jail time. Peterson accused Roc Nation of causing Tory’s conviction for shooting his ex-friend Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Will “Never Do A ‘Verzuz'”
Tony Yayo says he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever do a “Verzuz.”. Tony Yayo says that he doesn’t think 50 Cent will ever participate in “Verzuz.” Speaking with VladTV, the G-Unit rapper recalled Busta Rhymes challenging 50 and Yayo to go against him on the show.
ALLBLACK Taps Curren$y For New Song, “Pelicans”
ALLBLACK is a household name within the diverse Bay Area hip-hop scene. Hailing from Oakland, the “Blitz” rapper combines his city’s bounce with a low-key delivery to create a unique sound. On his newest release, he links up with New Orleans native Curren$y for the pair’s first...
NBA YoungBoy’s “I Rest My Case” Sells 30K Copies In First Week
HITS Daily Double also reported numbers for French Montana’s “Coke Boys 6” with DJ Drama and Real Boston Richey’s “Public Housing, Pt. 2.”. One of hip-hop’s most prolific artists continues to rake in numbers with each new release. NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, I Rest My Case, sold 30,000 copies in its first week according to HITS Daily Double. While some fans thought it was too derivative to be considered great, there’s no denying it made a splash. In other sales news, Coke Boys 6 by French Montana and DJ Drama sold 21,000 units. Meanwhile, Real Boston Richey’s Public Housing, Pt. 2 sold 15,000 copies.
Tony Yayo Reflects On Studio Sessions With Ye, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent & Eminem
During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, the G-Unit rapper expresses how grateful he is for the experiences. Tony Yayo recently sat down for a sprawling interview with DJ Vlad. During the pair’s lengthy chat, the 44-year-old dishes on a number of pop culture and hip-hop topics. In one...
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
DJ Paul Explains Why He Missed Gangsta Boo’s Funeral
The Three 6 Mafia producer wasn’t present at the service on Saturday (January 14). 2023 got off to an awful start when it was reported that Gangsta Boo tragically passed away on New Year’s Day. The “Where Dem Dollas At” rapper was only 43 years old.
Drake Joins Tristan Thompson & The Kardashians In Toronto For NBA Star’s Mom’s Funeral
The Canadian athlete’s mother suddenly died of a heart attack earlier this month. RIP. 2023 is beginning on a sombre note for Tristan Thompson. Just a few days into January, the Canadian athlete’s mother, Andrea, went into cardiac arrest in Toronto. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors ultimately failed to revive her.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Wiz Khalifa Slams People Who Quit Smoking Weed & Quickly Call It Life-Changing
Wiz Khalifa says he’s tired of people quitting weed and immediately saying their life has changed. Wiz Khalifa took issue with people saying that quitting weed has changed their lives in a recent rant on social media. While he admits that quitting can have a positive effect, he doesn’t want to hear it from anyone who hasn’t been clean for at least a decade.
Moneybagg Yo Says He Doesn’t Have Management
The Memphis rapper made the revelation during a recent interview. Moneybagg Yo is quickly becoming one of the most popular rappers in the game. Thanks to his hard-hitting sound and several hit songs, he continues to put on for the South’s booming scene. During a recent brief interview, however,...
“OVO Sound Radio” Kicks Off Season 5 With French Montana, Metro Boomin, & More
OVO Sound Radio returned for its fifth season over the weekend. The first episode of the new season showcased songs by French Montana, Metro Boomin, and many more. Oliver started the show by playing “Addicted To You,” off of Montana’s latest album with DJ Drama, Coke Boys 6. The track features Cheeze. From there, Oliver played tracks by Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Drake, Babyface Ray, Shy Glizzy, and more.
Monster Florence Prepares For Their “Master System” Album With “Spaceman” Single
For those of you specifically looking to check out something a little bit different this weekend, we’ve got a new single from Monster Florence. The alt hip-hop group hails from the UK. They’re chiefly known for tracks like “Deck Of Cards,” “26 Ghosts,” and “Borstal.”
Meek Mill Joins Lil Baby In Unfollowing Gunna
Lil Baby also unfollowed Gunna over the weekend. Meek Mill quietly unfollowed Gunna on Instagram shortly after Lil Baby. Gunna’s faced a tremendous amount of backlash after he copped an Alford plea in court. Though his attorney insisted that he won’t testify, a video of Gunna admitting that YSL is a gang emerged online. Many feel as though the statement will be used against Young Thug, who prosecutors accuse of being the YSL leader.
Keyshia Cole Checks Person Who Claims She’s “Degrading” Her Mother In Biopic
Actress Debbie Morgan will portray Frankie Lons in the movie about Keyshia’s life, and a Twitter user slammed the singer. The loss of a parent is already difficult, but Keyshia Cole has publicly grieved the passing of both her parents. The singer’s mother, Frankie Lons, reportedly died of a drug overdose following years of struggling with addiction. Lons amassed a global following after appearing alongside Cole on reality TV, and her fans took to social media to share more positive memories.
Jeremih Drops Sped-Up Version Of “Changes”
While sites like TikTok popularized speeding up or slowing down audio, the music industry made it official by taking advantage of the demand. Jeremih is the latest artist to do so, as he dropped “Changes (Sped Up).” Moreover, the original track was a smooth, slow, and sultry R&B cut with vivid instrumentation. While the song’s original drama isn’t downplayed in the sped up version, the emotion comes across as slightly more nostalgic.
“Crazy In Love”: Blueface Tells His Mom He’s More Mature Than Her
The 25-year-old and his family continue to feud on this week’s episode of their reality series. The weekend is upon us once again, which means it’s time for another episode of Crazy In Love. Whether you love Blueface and Chrisean Rock, or love to hate on them, the couple’s on-screen antics have been bringing undeniable entertainment to audiences all around the nation.
4L JAVI Kicks Off 2023 With New Song, “Models”
4L JAVI is fresh off of the most successful year of his career thus far in 2022. The California native effortlessly blends rapping and singing styles to create his own unique sound. He is evidently looking to carry this momentum into 2023 with the release of his brand new single,...
Drake Gives Fabolous His Credit: “Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without This Guy”
Drake says he “wouldn’t be anywhere without” Fabolous. Drake paid homage to Fabolous for his influence and impact on his career. Fabolous is a rapper’s rapper in many ways. Though he’s far from the commercial heights he was once at, there’s really no doubt how impactful he was to the game. From his wordplay to his swag and laidback demeanor, Fab had the game on lock at one point in time.
