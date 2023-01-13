Read full article on original website
Related
Park Chan-wook Praises Robert Downey Jr. for Remembering Every Crew Member on ‘Sympathizer’ Set: “He Gives Them Each a Pat on the Back”
Park Chan-wook is currently in production on the post-Vietnam War drama series The Sympathizer for HBO and A24, but with a weekend off, the Decision to Leave helmer made a decision to enter Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills. Before he ducked into the ballroom, Park took a moment to speak to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, where he shared a little about what it’s like to not only direct Robert Downey Jr. in the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen but to watch the way he moves about the set. More from The...
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
Walmart Leans Into a Social Media Sensation
Retail Giant Walmart has made a deal to bring a product that has gone viral onto its store shelves.
blavity.com
Ms. Holla, Beloved Internet Sensation, Dies At Age 97
Ms. Holla, the woman who delighted internet users with her enchanting personality and hilarious viral videos, has passed away at age 97. Her granddaughter confirmed the tragic news in a live video on social media on Saturday. “I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her...
domino
Bookmark This: Our Trusty Guide to the Best Weekend Sales
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Around these parts, “long weekend” usually means that there are sales scattered across the Internet waiting to be found. Our research ahead of the three-day stretch proves that theory: We’ve bookmarked 30-plus sales happening at editor- and reader-favorite brands and retailers. Below, you’ll find them organized in alphabetical order, so you can quickly scroll through all of the best deals in one place instead of spending precious time off poking around on your own. Here’s our guide to the best weekend sales to shop right now.
Comments / 0