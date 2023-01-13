Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: Taking it to the hoop
On Wednesday, a Special Olympics basketball game was held at South Point High School, with teams made up of students and staff from Fairland, Coal Grove, Symmes Valley, Chesapeake, South Point, Collins Career Technical Center and staff from Necco, Sowards Bail Bonds, House of Grace, Third and Center, Peoples Bank, Tri-State DD and Hecla Water. South Point basketball coach Travis Wise, along with a couple of current and former players, served as referees.
Ironton Tribune
Vulgamore leads Waverly by Lady Pointers
WAVERLY — Bailey Vulgamore has made a difference for the Waverly Lady Tigers throughout her career. She added another difference maker efforts on Saturday. Vulgamore scored a game-high 19 points and reached 1,000 points in her career as they got a 60-44 win over the South Point Lay Pointers.
Ironton Tribune
Hot-shooting Dragons beat Ironton in OVC
PROCTORVILLE — One team shot the ball well. One team shot poorly. One team played with energy and one team didn’t. One team played really hard and one team not so much. The Fairland Dragons beat the Ironton Fighting Tigers 59-39 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. Now can you match the team to the afore mention attributes?
Ironton Tribune
Ironton honor roll
Seniors: Andrew Allen, Tayden Carpenter, Trevor Kleinman, Tessa Shelton, Jones Taylor, Ethan White, Evan Williams and Haleigh Zimmerman. Juniors: Isaac Fitzpatrick, Kaeli Huff, Xander Knore, Daniella Leonard, Katelyn Moore, Tate Munion, Evelyn Smith, Emily Weber and Katelyn Williams. Sophomores: Judah Barnes, Annika McCown, Mason Phillips, and Abigail Pierson Workman. Freshmen:...
Ironton Tribune
Pointers get going in 2nd half to down Panthers
CHESAPEAKE — So goes Caleb Lovely, so goes the South Point Pointers. Lovely scored 28 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 steals to pace the Pointers as they pulled away in the second half to beat the Chesapeake Panthers 53-40 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.
Ironton Tribune
Team effort sparks Pointers rout of Whiteoak
SEAMAN — This is what you call a team effort. South Point had 10 of their 12 players score as the Pointers rolled past the Whiteoak Wildcats 75-44 at the Dave Young Classic on Saturday. The Pointers (10-3) came out of the gate running as they built a 28-point...
Ironton Tribune
Vikings rally in 4th quarter to top Flyers
The Symmes Valley Vikings saved their best for last. The Vikings used a big fourth quarter to rally past the St. Joseph Flyers 50-42 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday. The Vikings (5-6, 3-4) got 8 points from Braden Corn — he had a pair of 3-pointers —...
Ironton Tribune
Second half comeback propels Herd over ODU
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Second-half comeback sends the Marshall University men’s basketball team (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) past the Old Dominion Monarchs (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt), 73-65, on Saturday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Taevion Kinsey tallied 24 points in the contest to bring his career total to...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023
JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
Ironton Tribune
Last days of Lombard
Demolition to begin on former elementary/Open Door School building. For 108 years, the Lombard Elementary School building has been a familiar site in the southern end of Ironton, serving as the site of education for generations of the city’s residents, as well the home for Open Door School. And,...
Ironton Tribune
Hospice of Huntington announces upcoming bereavement events
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hospice of Huntington is offering free bereavement events to help community members of all ages who may be coping with grief. Events will be held in-person with the option to participate virtually. Any community member who has experienced loss is welcome to participate. Lost loved ones need not have been enrolled in Hospice of Huntington’s care.
wchstv.com
Paramount Arts Center announces musical guests for winter, spring 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — An Ashland, Kentucky mainstay for showcasing the performing arts has released an eclectic musical lineup for early 2023. The Paramount Arts Center has announced new shows bound for Boyd County, including the likes of Gary Allan, Lita Ford, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. On...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
The River: Looking for the right relationship with tough Capt. Beatty and learning as much as possible
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in November, 2018. Special...
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
