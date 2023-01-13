Read full article on original website
Ward-Prowse scores twice in Southampton's win over Everton
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse scored twice to help Southampton beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday in an English Premier League match overshadowed by security threats against Everton's board of directors. Ward-Prowse struck in a free kick over the wall past a frozen Jordan Pickford in the 78th minute...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Rashford scores again as Man United beats Man City 2-1
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Old Trafford rejoiced as the final whistle blew on the 189th Manchester derby. A win against Manchester City is always something to celebrate. This, however, felt like more for the Manchester United fans. A come-from-behind 2-1 victory on Saturday was the latest evidence of the...
