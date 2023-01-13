ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chef Björn Frantzén: ‘The rest of the industry needs to get its act together’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eifkQ_0kDHkpUe00

Chef Björn Frantzén has returned to his culinary hometown of London with his latest restaurant, Studio Frantzén . The expansive establishment is located on the fifth floor of Harrods , in what used to be the famous department store’s old hair and beauty salon.

The Swedish chef, whose restaurants in Stockholm and Singapore collectively hold no fewer than six Michelin stars, brings a “hybrid” of the two cuisines he knows best to what he calls “the capital of Europe”.

Studio Frantzén is all about Japandi ( Japan -Scandinavian mix) food fusion rather than the popular interiors trend. The restaurant’s interiors are, in fact, quite the opposite from the zen but highly manicured details the Japandi trend is known for. Rather, Frantzén delights in a warm maximalism, with cosy brown and red furniture and eccentric sculptures resting on the walls and counters.

The dish that encapsulates this best is the red deer and tuna tartare starter. Scandinavian red deer, meet Japanese tuna. The blend is further cemented by the use of white kombu and wasabi – distinctly Japanese – with vendax roe from Kalix mingled throughout. Salmon tataki and chicken marinated in shio koji is offered side-by-side with smoked bone marrow and preserved spruce, and lingonberry marshmallow sorbet.

We sat down with Chef Björn to chat about his new venture, why European tasting menus are all wrong, and how the restaurant industry needs to get its “f***ing act together” to keep staff happy.

You lived in London in the early days of your culinary career, before moving back in 2008 to open your first restaurant, Frantzén, in Stockholm. How does it feel to be back?

I feel excited, honoured, proud and concentrated. I need to get it right. For me, London is the capital of Europe and it is my second home. I worked for 10 years before I opened my first restaurant and seven of those years were in London, so almost all my training is from here.

What are some of your favourite memories from your time here?

It’s always Saturday somewhere in London, something’s always happening. I like that, I like big cities.

How did you come to open Studio Frantzén in Harrods?

They called me. It’s an exciting project and time at Harrods because they are focusing so much on food and beverage, and elevating it. I think it’s the place to be right now. I like that it’s a bit of a bizarre thing for the restaurant to be here, it’s like a Willy Wonka land to step in from the store and come in here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJOzu_0kDHkpUe00

When Harrods called you, were you already thinking about opening a restaurant in London?

We have had several opportunities to open in London, but I hadn’t found the right thing. The success of restaurants is a lot about the partnership and who you’re doing it with. Harrods is a huge organisation and there’s a lot of power in that; they can really get stuff done. It’s been a great collaboration so far.

How long in the making has it been?

Three years. Obviously things are slightly behind, and still, things are delayed with supplies. Things just take longer. Everyone is so behind everywhere, but they’ve been able to keep building most of the time during lockdown, so we’re not that delayed. So it’s OK.

Have you found it difficult because of all the shortages and staffing problems?

I have a lot of friends who are chefs in restaurants here, and they warned me, saying London is a pain in the arse right now, it’s tough. So I was worried, but we are fully staffed. It’s stressful enough to open a restaurant, so it’s nice not to worry about the staff. Thank f*** for that, because it’s very busy! Bookings, oh my god, we had to stop the bookings because all of December was [blows raspberry].

Are you worried or excited?

I would’ve been worried if there was very, very low interest and bookings. I think it’s a luxury problem to be panicking and telling the reservations department to calm the f*** down a little bit. So we’re good.

Studio Frantzén’s food has been described as a “hybrid” of your two other restaurants, which focus on Nordic and Asian, mostly Japanese, cuisine separately. What made you decide to combine them?

It originally came from what we do in our tasting menu at Frantzén, that if you’re going to be able to eat 10, 12, 15 courses, then you need to look into how the Japanese do with Kaiseki. It’s very light, it’s no gluten, no lactose, very low on fat.

That’s part of our philosophy, but then I’m very classically French trained, so I need to put my butter sauce in somewhere. Other than that, we try to keep it nice and light, so you don’t feel so stuffed at the end and you’re rolling out of the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtnHf_0kDHkpUe00

Sometimes you go for a tasting menu, and you’re like, oh no, one more dish, and then here comes the main course, f***ing hell, how am I going to do this. Obviously you should not leave a restaurant hungry, but you should feel good.

Nordic and Japanese cuisine, flavour-wise, with fermentation and pickling, are very good to combine.

When did you first fall in love with Japanese cuisine?

About nine or 10 years ago. I had 10 days in Japan and I was travelling from north to south eating my way through the country.

At first, it was a surprise. Their breakfast is rice – I was like, what the f***? I want a sandwich. You can’t eat this much first thing in the morning, that’s how I felt. But after a while I realised, lunch is light, dinner is light, you don’t have all this lactose and gluten all the time, you can actually eat it.

So when I came back to Frantzén, I was like, we’re stuffing the guests. Something’s got to change. We completely messed this up, tasting menu style – the French did, originally, because there were no tasting menus in Europe until they came across Kaiseki. So the French brought it back but they did it with their food, with foie gras, more gluten, bread… I went back and started studying about Kaiseki instead, so our menu is adapted the same way.

What interests you about the future of food?

It’s going to be interesting to see where plant-based cooking goes. There are fewer and fewer fish left in the ocean. My kids are going to only see monkfish in a brochure in the future, what’s going on?

In my restaurants, we don’t work with stuff that’s red-listed and we’re always talking about sustainability. Unfortunately, it just means we have fewer and fewer options to work with, especially on the fish front. It’s not gone the right way in the past 10-20 years.

I think it’s our responsibility to lead the way and push sustainability by using things that are in season and low-waste. But it’s a lot of work nowadays to write a menu.

The other thing is that, unfortunately, the prices of ingredients are crazy and getting worse. If you want wild fish, not farmed, you’ve got to be ready to pay £90 plus tip for a turbot. And that’s where we’re going. It’s a lot of money, but what can we do?

Going back to your former career as a footballer, are there any similarities between being on the pitch and being in the kitchen?

The closest I have ever been to that adrenaline feeling you get 10 minutes before kick-off in the dressing room – where you’re an elite team and you’re a group of people who need to perform together to high expectations – is 10 minutes before you open a restaurant.

A lot of my guys in my Michelin-star restaurant are from elite sport. There’s a former badminton player, one is an ex-ice hockey goalie. I use sports references a lot when I speak to the team. If Frantzén wants to be Real Madrid, we gotta eat right, we gotta sleep right, everything comes together. It’s important.

Is that something you prioritise with your team?

Yeah, we don’t do long hours. We are closed on weekends. It’s quite different, but we need it to be. Because of that, people have been with me for eight, 10, 12 years.

The rest of the restaurant industry needs to get their f***ing act together and start being a little bit more professional. That’s how it is. I did seven years in London, at the beginning of 2000 – oh yeah, I’ve seen a lot! I think it’s about setting clear goals and let everyone know what you expect and how to do it, and be part of it. Things are changing, there’s a new generation. When I came up, I thought it was cool to work 308 hours a month. The new generation doesn’t think it’s cool, you know? So you’ve got to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

This legendary restaurant has just been named the best in the UK

Looking for an extraordinary dining experience? Well, we’ve got just the trick. An annual ranking of the UK’s greatest restaurants has just been released – and the number-one spot looks well worth the schlep. Andrew Fairlie, the world-renowned restaurant at The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, just claimed...
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Thinks The Menu Highlights The 'Insanity Of Our Food World'

The comedy-horror film, "The Menu," has piqued the interest of anyone in the know, including celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. The movie, which is streaming on HBO Max, was released on November 18, 2022, and has taken in $74,673,535 worldwide, with $9,004,957 during its domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo). Considered more disturbing than scary, "The Menu" tells the story of a couple who travels to a private island to dine in an exclusive restaurant spearheaded by celebrity Chef Julian Slowik (via Creepy Catalog).
The Independent

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

Thousands of people lined up since before dawn on Monday outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former and last king, Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine spent decades in exile, living mainly in London, before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years. The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen, without honors reserved for former heads of state, in Tatoi, the former royal estate north of Athens,...
Salon

Noma, the best restaurant in the world, is set to close its doors in 2024

Noma, the Copenhagen "gastronomic mecca" widely considered to be the best restaurant in the world, is closing its doors for regular service in winter 2024. "To continue being noma, we must change. Therefore, dear guests and friends, we have some exciting news to share," the restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Monday. "Winter 2024 will be the last season of noma as we know it. We are beginning a new chapter; noma 3.0."
The Atlantic

Will Noma’s End Teach Chefs and Diners Anything?

Even if you haven’t eaten at Noma, you’ve eaten at Noma. Or at least at someplace trying to be a mini-version of the influential Copenhagen restaurant, where tweezer-wielding worker bees obsess over each microgreen so that every morsel of food looks and tastes transcendent. When the chef, René Redzepi, announced last week that, at the end of next year, Noma will close its doors to guests and transform into “Noma 3.0”—something of a Willy Wonka–style food lab and pop-up-restaurant incubator—The New York Times predicted that the news would “send shock waves through the culinary world.” But for those of us in the restaurant industry, Noma’s announcement felt less like a seismic event and more like the dampened thud of a silver spoon falling on a plush dining-room carpet.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Amazon ‘cuts ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after Meghan Markle column row

Amazon has reportedly cut ties with Jeremy Clarkson, as the future of his presenting career lay in question weeks after he made highly controversial remarks about Meghan Markle.Sources told Variety that Prime Video, the tech giant’s streaming service, will no longer be working with the British presenter beyond episodes of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.In December, the former Top Gear host published a controversial column in The Sun, writing that he despised Meghan on “a cellular level” and dreamt of the duchess being paraded naked through Britain while a crowd threw “excrement” at...
The Independent

Constance Marten: Missing mother with newborn baby was ‘promising actress’ and featured in Tatler magazine

A mother who is missing with her newborn baby and partner was a “talented actress”, according to friends.Police have issued a direct plea to Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, and are making “urgent enquiries” to track the trio down after they went missing on January 5.The mother and baby belong to an aristocratic household that once possessed a sprawling country estate with links to the royal family, as revealed by The Independent. As concern for the family grows, worried friends have spoken out about the former Tatler magazine babe of the month who enrolled at East 15 drama...
The Independent

When and where are teacher walkouts scheduled to take place in England and Wales?

Dates for teacher walkouts in England and Wales have been announced after union members voted in favour of strikes over pay.Here are the dates announced by the National Education Union (NEU) for industrial action and who will take part:– Wednesday, February 1: all eligible members in England and Wales– Tuesday, February 14: all eligible members in Wales– Tuesday, February 28: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions in England– Wednesday, March 1: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands and Eastern regions in England– Thursday, March 2: all eligible members in the...
The Independent

FTSE 100 edges towards record levels after further gains

The FTSE 100 inched closer towards record levels on Monday but stopped short of an all-time high as progress continued at a glacial rate amid the absence of US trading.Trading in London was cautious but still continued its positive run as further declines in natural gas and crude oil prices helped support trading.London’s top index ended the day up 16 points, or 0.2%, at 7,860.07.The travel and leisure sector has been a strong performer since the start of the year, and once again it's out in front leading the gainers today on the mid-cap index, with easyJet and Carnival helping...
Vox

Noma’s closing exposes the contradictions of fine dining

It’s been a bad century for what we used to call high culture. Even before a dramatic pandemic-driven drop in attendance for live theater, opera, symphonies, dance, and art exhibitions, the percentage of Americans who were taking in live cultural events over the past two decades had been dwindling. Classical music sales have been in a long-term slide, orchestras have been closing around the country, masters of fine arts programs are declining, book review sections are shrinking, and poetry, according to the New York Times, has apparently been dead for 100 years.
Mashed

TikTok Is Impressed With Japan's Fifty Piece Costco Sushi Platters

Whether your tastebuds prefer the raw deliciousness that is sashimi-style sushi, creamy rolls, spicy flavor bombs, or crunchy texture, there are so many tempting types of sushi out there to enjoy. If you're particularly fond of Japanese cuisine, you might grab a glass of sake to pair with your sushi roll of choice before digging into one (or three) with your mad chopstick skills. As of this 2023 industry report, there are now over 19,000 sushi restaurants in the U.S. and climbing. It seems more and more Americans are discovering the magic of fresh sushi and just how many different and creative varieties there are in existence.
Time Out Global

The best Lebanese restaurants in Singapore

These restaurants serve up authentic Lebanese food and warm hospitality in equal measure. Contributed by Priyanka Elhence. Baba ghanoush, hummus, baklava, kunefe, tabbouleh, falafel, shawarma, mezze...it's hard to find something Lebanese that isn't moreish or delicious. Lebanese cuisine tends to get lumped under the larger umbrella of Middle Eastern cuisine, but we think the food deserves its own place under the spotlight.
Secret SF

6 Extraordinary Things To Do In SF’s Japantown

San Francisco’s Japantown is a significant historical district and a rare sight in the US. There are only 3 remaining Japantowns in the US and SF is home to the oldest and largest of them. The 6-block neighborhood is a cultural hub for the Japanese-American community as well as a destination for delicious food, drinks, and nightlife. There is a lot to see and do in Japantown so here is a little guide to get you started. The two massive shopping malls are packed with an impressive collection of retail shops, restaurants, cafes, bookstores and so much more. Here are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Prince Harry suggests royal family may thank him ‘in five or 10 years’ after memoir claims

Prince Harry has suggested that the royal family may thank him “in five or 10 years time” after sharing many shocking revelations about the British royal family and its close relationship with the press in his tell-all memoir, Spare.The Duke of Sussex’s record-breaking book, Spare, was released on 10 January, selling more than 1.4 million copies in the UK, US, and Canada on its release day. The ghostwritten autobiography has since become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history.From his fractious relationship with his brother Prince William to his struggles after his mother Diana’s death in 1997, Prince Harry didn’t...
World

Will Noma's closing shift the global fine-dining industry?

Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant that has repeatedly topped lists of the world’s best restaurants, announced this week that it will close for regular service at the end of 2024. The move has the fine dining industry what's next for top tier restaurants, and how they can sustainably operate. The World's Bianca Hillier reports.
The Independent

Barbados ambassador calls on UK government and monarchy to apologise for slavery

A Barbados ambassador has called for the British government and royal family to apologise for slavery and pay reparations following the Church of England’s admission of its involvement in past atrocities.David Comissiong, Barbados’ ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), addressed the church’s “groundbreaking” developments in disclosing its involvement in the mass enslavement of African people, as the Caribbean nation continues to push for reparatory justice.Barbados was the birthplace of the British slave society and was most ruthlessly colonised between 1636–1876; Mr Comissiong is the deputy chairperson of the country’s National Task Force on Reparations.The Church of England’s investment fund’s “shameful”...
The Independent

Passenger described as Irish after Nepal plane crash was UK national

A passenger on the plane which crashed in Nepal on Sunday and who was described as Irish by Nepalese authorities is a UK national, it has been confirmed.The man has been named as Ruan Calum Crighton.His was among the names of passengers published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, where his nationality was listed as Irish.It is understood he was travelling on a UK passport.A spokesman for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that an individual indicated in reports as being Irish is a UK national.#YetiAirlines #9N-ANC #CrashDetail of passenger on board....
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson made Christmas Day apology to Harry and Meghan over article

Jeremy Clarkson has said he emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Christmas Day to apologise over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he “hated” Meghan.The piece, in which the 62-year-old TV presenter said he dreamed of the duchess being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article after its publication.The Sun later apologised and said it regretted the publication of the column which last week surpassed more than 25,000 Ipso complaints.Harry branded the article about his wife “horrific, hurtful and cruel” during an interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Best hotels in Ibiza 2023: Where to stay in Ibiza Town, San Antonio, San Miguel and more

Despite being only 21 miles long and taking just an hour to drive from the east to west coast, the island of Ibiza needs little introduction. Whether you’re a seasoned regular or new to wander ‘the White Island’, we’re willing to bet you’ve heard about this tiny bit of the Balearics.For those who have holidayed in Ibiza before, we’re sure we don’t need to sway you to return. For those who haven’t yet ventured onto the island, let us dispel any thoughts of it being a place purely for partying (though there is, of course, plenty of hedonistic fun for...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy