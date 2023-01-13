ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Jordan Spieth part of three-way tie for the lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj3fv_0kDHkjRW00

Jordan Spieth opened with a six under 64 to share the lead at the Sony Open with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Spieth, of the US, had three birdies in a a four-hole stretch around the turn, and outside of his lone bogey on the 13th hole, his only disappointment was having to settle for par on his final hole at the par-five ninth.

Compatriot Harris English finished with 65 in a large group one behind, which also included Olympic silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

SH Kim of South Korea was five under with two holes to play when the opening round was halted by darkness.

His countryman, KJ Choi, meanwhile, made a rare PGA Tour start at the age of 52. He was in the group at 66 that included Stewart Cink, who turns 50 in May.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama , of Japan, opened with a 68, one better than Australian Adam Scott.

Michael Castillo, the Kapalua club pro who qualified for his first PGA Tour event at age 60 while battling cancer, opened with a 79.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour player REFUSED Saudi International release

PGA Tour player Jhonattan Vegas was reportedly denied a waiver to participate in the forthcoming Saudi International. According to Handicap54, Vegas had asked to compete in the event that is now under the banner of the Asian Tour. The Venezuelan has played in the previous two editions of the Saudi...
golfmagic.com

WATCH: PGA Tour caddie saves player from taking a dip at Sony Open!

PGA Tour player Mackenzie Hughes was faced with a tricky shot during the second round of the Sony Open. The Canadian pro had an unfortunate break when his tee shot on the second hole at Waialae Country Club came to rest in an awkward spot. His golf ball came tantalisingly...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy emerges as Ian Poulter's next target after Ryder Cup birthday snub

Ian Poulter jokingly took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy by suggesting he wasn't strong enough to rip his shirt after footage showed the Englishman having a temper tantrum in the upcoming Netflix documentary. It goes without saying that 2022 marked quite simply an astonishing year in professional golf after...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy