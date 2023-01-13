ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor

BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Pastor, Simmons Supporter Quits After Board of Reps Stymies Permanent Job

STAMFORD – A former pastor who Mayor Caroline Simmons hired as a special assistant to handle community relations for her office has resigned. The Rev. Winton Hill, 74, quit the job about a week after the Board of Representatives rejected Simmons’ request for an ordinance that would make the position permanent.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk settles with OSHA, pays about half on fines issued

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is paying just over $11,000 to settle the fines levied by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) after a surprise inspection in October and November. Targeted in the inspection were the Fire Department, the Police Department and the Department of Operations and Public Works, as...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?

NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

MLK observances; Redevelopment/GNHCC freebie; Green Bank

Martin Luther King Day Norwalk observances include the following activities, according to a news release:. Ecumenical Worship Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15 at Grace Baptist Church, located at 17 West Avenue, Norwalk. Pastor Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis will welcome Rev. Dr. Richard W. Clarke, pastor of Bethel AME. Church, Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

What’s the name of that street?

When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
DERBY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council

NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been on the Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for the...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
i95 ROCK

Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.

On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

