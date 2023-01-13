Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
trumbulltimes.com
Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
ctexaminer.com
Pastor, Simmons Supporter Quits After Board of Reps Stymies Permanent Job
STAMFORD – A former pastor who Mayor Caroline Simmons hired as a special assistant to handle community relations for her office has resigned. The Rev. Winton Hill, 74, quit the job about a week after the Board of Representatives rejected Simmons’ request for an ordinance that would make the position permanent.
City Hires First Violence Prevention Coordinator
An ex-parole officer and clinical therapist who grew up “dodging violence” in the Bronx has been chosen to lead the city’s new office of violence prevention — and to use his lived and professional experience to help quell cycles of brutality. That new Elicker Administration...
State Rep’s tragic death inspires Norwalk eulogies, call for transportation improvements
NORWALK, Conn. — A memorial service for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, was held Saturday, after his untimely sudden death just before 1 am. Jan. 5 when the car he was driving was struck by another vehicle going the wrong way on Route 9 in Cromwell.
Elicker: Brackeen Switched Sides After I Turned Him Down For A Job
Mayor Justin Elicker informed a longtime supporter on Tuesday that he would not hire him for a City Hall job. On Wednesday that former supporter, Upper Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen, announced he had signed on to manage the campaign of one of Elicker’s challengers in this year’s race for the Democratic nomination.
Norwalk settles with OSHA, pays about half on fines issued
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is paying just over $11,000 to settle the fines levied by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) after a surprise inspection in October and November. Targeted in the inspection were the Fire Department, the Police Department and the Department of Operations and Public Works, as...
Norwalk Republican asks: Traffic signals are $850,000 each?
NORWALK, Conn. — Four Norwalk traffic signals are set to be replaced with Federal money in a $3.4 million contract approved Tuesday by the Common Council:. It’s the $700,000 per traffic light price tag quoted by Department of Public Works Principal Engineer Mike Yeosock at the Jan. 3 Public Works Committee meeting that’s raised eyebrows. “The price of signals and the price of steel has just gone up enormously in the last two or three years,” Yeosock said, when asked about the expense by Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large).
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
MLK observances; Redevelopment/GNHCC freebie; Green Bank
Martin Luther King Day Norwalk observances include the following activities, according to a news release:. Ecumenical Worship Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15 at Grace Baptist Church, located at 17 West Avenue, Norwalk. Pastor Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis will welcome Rev. Dr. Richard W. Clarke, pastor of Bethel AME. Church, Norwalk.
ctexaminer.com
Neighbors Warning of Flooding, Oppose a Planned Apartment Complex in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – Neighbors of a proposed 148-unit apartment complex next to Lawrence School said the project would make frequent flooding issues in the area even worse, and urged city wetlands officials to reject the project. Local developer Dominick DeMartino is proposing to build two, identical four-story buildings on an...
Nancy on Norwalk
What’s the name of that street?
When Alan Paton wrote “there is a lovely road that runs from Ixopo into the hills,” I searched for its name without luck. Now there is another road whose name I am looking for. This road leads from Fillow Street to Old Rock Lane in Norwalk. So, to find out its name along with Myška, my favorite walking companion, I set out to ask those whose homes border to let me know what to call it. “Princes Pine,” is its name said a young man we met as we passed the above sign marking its Old Rock Lane end point.
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
Camacho leaving BET to serve on Norwalk Common Council
NORWALK, Conn. — Ed Camacho has been appointed to serve as an at-large Norwalk Common Council member, filling the seat vacated by Dominique Johnson, who resigned after being elected to serve as District 143 State Representative. Camacho has been on the Board of Estimate and Taxation Chairman for the...
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Restaurant 29 Markle Court The Talk Of The Town (In More Ways Than One), “Always With Love”
For those of us who knew him, worked for him, admired him (a few of us left) how would the late Erwin “Tiny” Markle, Bridgeport’s legendary radio talk show host, critique a Downtown street named for him and now a restaurant doing the same in a round about way.
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
'Right person at the right time' - Bridgeport church service honors Martin Luther King Jr.
Rev. Charlie Stallworth of East End Baptist Tabernacle tells News 12 King provided a foundation that inspired his own beliefs.
trumbulltimes.com
Cromwell Price Rite to close; Texas Roadhouse proposed for Ruby Tuesday site
CROMWELL — Discount grocery chain Price Rite Marketplace on Route 372 will close its doors by the end of the month, according to the store manager, a move that has many residents disappointed. The grocery chain’s parent company Wakefern Food Corp also runs ShopRite stores, one of which is...
