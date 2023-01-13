BYU gymnastics took fourth with a score of 195.050 on Friday at this year’s Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet at the Maverik Center. The Cougars started the night at vault, where Allix Mason and Sydney Benson tied for fifth individually with a 9.825 mark. Moving to the bars, Anyssa Alvaradon placed second individually with a 9.900, helping propel the Cougars to second as a team at the bars. Elease Rollins placed eighth individually with a 9.85 on the beam, showing why she is known as “the beam queen”.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO