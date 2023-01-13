Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
BYU Newsnet
Young stars shine as BYU bests Pepperdine 91-81
The future of BYU men’s basketball was on full display Saturday night. For the first time all year, the young quintet of Fouss Traore, Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, Jaxson Robinson and Atiki Ally Atiki all clicked at the same time, teaming up to carry the Cougars to a 91-81 win over Pepperdine at the Marriott Center.
BYU Newsnet
BYU gymnastics finishes fourth at Best of Utah meet
BYU gymnastics took fourth with a score of 195.050 on Friday at this year’s Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet at the Maverik Center. The Cougars started the night at vault, where Allix Mason and Sydney Benson tied for fifth individually with a 9.825 mark. Moving to the bars, Anyssa Alvaradon placed second individually with a 9.900, helping propel the Cougars to second as a team at the bars. Elease Rollins placed eighth individually with a 9.85 on the beam, showing why she is known as “the beam queen”.
BYU Newsnet
Universe Sports Talk — Recapping the Marriott misery
Following Thursday’s heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga, Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) breaks down what happened with Grant from campus (@GrantNielson2) and first time guest Softball Danny (@popshotty). BYU’s late game miscues, the names “paper and scissors” and how the Cougars can use the loss as fuel going forward are all discussed....
BYU Newsnet
Sad Boi Thrift founder works to provide job opportunities in Honduras with new project
Sad Boi Thrift founder Lex Maynez is beginning a new venture called 504 Drip to provide job opportunities to individuals in Honduras. Maynez applied to the Ballard Center’s Social Venture Academy and pitched an idea for his social venture project and said this new project would be a way for the Provo community to give back to people around the world.
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: The College of Nursing welcomes a unique group of students, Electrical and Computer Engineering Program holds semesterly Autonomous Robotics Challenge
The College of Nursing welcomes a unique group of students. BYU’s College of Nursing welcomed a cohort of 60 students from seventeen states and three countries. This group has also broken the record for the most men to be excepted into the program at 12. The new members of...
BYU Newsnet
2023 Sundance Film Festival tickets for sale now
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah, featuring films, documentaries and more. “The Sundance Film Festival is the ultimate gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives,” the Sundance Institute website says. At the festival, people have the opportunity to view films and documentaries and hear from directors and filmmakers through panel discussions and events.
