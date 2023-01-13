Read full article on original website
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023
A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz Would Consider Move To 140 For Direct Title Shot at Regis Prograis
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz would consider moving up from lightweight to super lightweight - but only if there was a direct world title opportunity against WBC world champion Regis Prograis, according to his father and trainer Isaac Cruz Sr. “If there is a world title fight, that would be...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya sets Monday deadline for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia contract to be sent
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter for Ryan Garcia, says he’s not yet received a contract for the Gervonta Davis fight, and he’s now set a deadline for this Monday, or he’s “moving on” in another direction for Kingry’s next fight. The deal was supposedly done, but without a contract, it wasn’t.
worldboxingnews.net
Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight
World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Reveals True Feelings About Gervonta Davis
Mike Tyson is always keeping an eye on the fight game. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set
Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Admits Concern Over Gervonta Davis' Legal Issues
Undefeated Ryan Garcia is already gearing up for his potential showdown with WBA 'regular' lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Their anticipated showdown, which is going to be distributed by Showtime Pay-Per-View, is targeted to take place in the month of April. Davis was in action earlier this month, when he...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Andy Ruiz Presents Absolutely No Threat To a Disciplined Deontay!
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not worried about the abilities of former unified champion Andy Ruiz. Last year, the World Boxing Council ordered a four man tournament to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz picked up a...
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis already training for Ryan Garcia fight on April 15th
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is already started training a week after his last fight, getting ready for his mega-clash against Ryan Garcia on April 15th on Showtime PPV. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t taking chances that he’ll lose to the hard-hitting Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) because...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Says He Works With Eubank to Prepare Him for Golovkin or Canelo, Not Liam Smith
Not even Chris Eubank Jr.’s trainer is giving Liam Smith much of a chance. Roy Jones Jr., the Hall of Fame fighter and trainer of Eubank, has been preparing his charge to take on former 154-pounder Liam Smith in a 12-round middleweight bout Jan. 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout came together after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight matchup with welterweight Conor Benn was derailed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing World Champions: WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC – January 2023
World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title in January 2023. The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit. Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era. WBC Franchise and WBA...
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia To Stay Retired, Says Brother/Trainer Robert
Trainer Robert Garcia shared in December that his brother and former four-division champion Mikey Garcia was contemplating ending his brief retirement. One month later, the coach is couching his comments and clarifying the matter, indicating that Mikey is indeed staying on the sidelines. “Mikey is not coming back,” Robert told...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future
By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev: Yarde is a Good Fighter, Has Good Experience, He's Dangerous
ARTUR BETERBIEV is the only world champion with a 100 per cent KO ratio - but the best light heavyweight in the world insists he finds no joy in knocking people out. The 18-0 Russian, who currently resides in Montreal, Canada, has emerged as one of boxing’s foremost punchers over the course of his 10-year career which has gleaned the IBF, WBC and WBO titles at 175lbs.
