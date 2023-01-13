ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine to attend Ohio State Highway Patrol 170th Academy class graduation

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials are set to make an appearance at the graduation of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 170th Academy Class today.

Ohio Adjutant General, Major General John C. Harris Jr., will deliver the commencement address to 23 members of the class.

The class has completed multiple courses to earn their graduation, such as crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

Joining DeWine and the 23 graduates at the graduation include Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, Colonel Superintendent Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol Major John C. Altman, Academy Commandant The Honorable Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas Major General John C. Harris Jr., and Ohio Adjutant General Reverend Philip A. Hurlbert.

