ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Farmers' crops and cattle impacted by wet weather and heavy rain

By Kassandra Gutierrez via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ur1m6_0kDHjO8a00

The rain has been a welcomed sight for farmers across Central California.

In Tulare County, one farmer says although the rain is mostly good, there are some challenges for the cows and for the crops.

Tom Barcellos is a third generation dairy farmer and operator of his family farm.

The farm has been in Tulare County's Tipton area since 1944.

The rain and cool temperatures hitting California has been mostly positive for the farm.

Tom says in cooler weather- components such as protein and butter fat in a cow's milk are higher.

However, the water run-off and wet grounds can increase the risk for low grade infections in cows.

"They like to lay down in the sun but that could stick to their udder and create mastitis, nothing really serious, but it's something you have to watch out for," explains Tom.

The rain is good news for the cow feed acres on the farm.

He remembers not being able to grow as much feed in recent drought years.

Tom mentions, "It's supply and demand. If you can't grow enough you have to go buy it someplace else and somebody else can't grow enough you have to go buy it someplace else, and you are competing for that same feed that is miles away."

Tom is also a citrus farmer- he says for the last two weeks it's been too wet and muddy to work in the fields.

Although some farm work does continue during dry days, for Tom, about 30% of his lemon crops will remain on the trees until conditions in his field are dry enough.

"You have the farmworkers that aren't working, you have the packing plants, you don't have people working in the plants, you don't have the trucks moving the fruit. You have a whole spectrum of people not working right now because of these rains but the blessing will come later," Tom continues. "The rain is always a blessing when it's timely and in the right amounts. We have a little more than anticipated but it's a bigger blessing because we have come out of some drought years."

The blessing also being having enough crops for harvest and jobs this upcoming season.

Tom says his lemon crops may have to stay on the trees for about two more weeks.

That all depends on the weather these coming days.

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

Rain plunges county into state of emergency

TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Cross Creek flowing high as new storm system approaches

Cross Creek is carrying a lot of water following storms this week which dropped nearly an inch of rain in the Hanford area. Seen here near 5th Avenue and Highway 198 east of Hanford, it flows south. The region will continue to be stuck in a stormy pattern with two...
HANFORD, CA
KGET

KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Evacuation Warnings Issued For Mountain Communities In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities, as another winter storm is fast approaching. The warning impacts those in Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope, and Ponderosa. According to Caltrans, a stretch of Highway 190...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Rush Bowls serves up a new location in Visalia

VISALIA – Rush Bowls announced they will be setting up a shop in Visalia and are set to blend up a storm of fruit smoothie bowls and on-the-go bites for residents by mid-February. Jason and Clarissa Osborn, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Visalia, sought to bring healthy fast food...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Eucalyptus tree falls, kills two on hwy 99

On Jan. 10, at approximately 5:55 a.m., the Fresno Communications Center received several calls of a multiple vehicle crash which occurred on northbound Highway 99 north of Betty Drive near the township of Goshen. It was dark and windy with moderate rainfall as officers from the California Highway Patrol Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
GOSHEN, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville council faces budding concern over cannabis deliveries

FARMERSVILLE – Delivery-only cannabis businesses have to wait and see if they can open up shop in Farmersville after the city council decided to table the topic during their meeting on Monday. One existing cannabis retailer voiced his concern at the Jan. 9 city council meeting over allowing delivery-only...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Levee breach drains more than 28K gallons of water into Hanford-area neighborhood

Residents on Camino Ramon off South 10th Avenue woke up to two feet or more of water flooding their street Tuesday after a nearby levee was reportedly cut. “I noticed the basin starting to collect water around 4 o’clock (Monday) when I got off work,” said Peggy Munoz, who lives on the street in an unincorporated area of Kings County. “Trenches had been cut into our water catchment basin, which is designed for our street alone, because it’s a private cul-de-sac.”
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Earthquake shakes near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34  a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km.  No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
PORTERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy