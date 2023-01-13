ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Sports

WATCH: Foligno, Simmons throw down in one of NHL's best fights of season

BOSTON -- The first three minutes of Saturday night's showdown between the Bruins and Maple Leafs provided some A+ entertainment. Leafs goalie Matt Murray robbed Bruins left wing Brad Marchand of an almost certain goal with one of the best saves of the 2022-23 season. Shortly after, Bruins forward Nick...
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS

FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More

The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
NHL

MTL@NYR: What you need to know

NEW YORK - The Canadiens are looking for a split in their New York back-to-back as they take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs (17-23-3) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Islanders...
NHL

Minnesota Wild Signs Matt Boldy to a Seven-Year Contract Extension

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) that goes through the 2029-30 season. Boldy, 21 (4/5/01), has recorded 29 points (12-17=29), 125 shots,...
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point

Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3

Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Returns After Successful Procedure

Roman Josi, Ryan Johansen and Max Herz Comment on Iconic Broadcaster's Return, Significance to the Franchise. Enter any NHL locker room after a loss and the mood will be understandably subdued - as was the case Saturday evening after the Nashville Predators dropped their third straight by a 5-3 decision to the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL

Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
FOX Sports

Draisaitl scores 2 as Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves.
FOX Sports

Stars play the Golden Knights following Pavelski's 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (25-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Joe Pavelski's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Stars' 6-5 loss. Vegas is 28-13-2 overall and 13-11-0 at home....
NHL

Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period

Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL

Winnipeg Jets unveil special logo for South Asian Heritage Night

The team's first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life is on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m. WINNIPEG, Jan. 16, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets will celebrate their first South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at 9 p.m.
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
