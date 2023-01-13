ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County prepares for latest round of storms

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Trees toppled by saturated ground, high winds in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Several large trees fell at an apartment complex in Clovis following the weekend storm and strong winds. Police and fire responded to the Sage Stone Apartments at Shaw and Sunnyside around 6:30 Monday morning for the reports of a tree crashing into an apartment. When...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Rockslide blocks traffic down SR-140 in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — It will take three days to clean up the latest rockslide to hit Mariposa County. According to Caltrans District 10, a rockslide is now blocking SR-140 at Briceburg Road in Mariposa County, which has both directions blocked off. This, Caltrans says, has an estimated...
goldrushcam.com

Due to Storm Caused Power Outages the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will Accept Spoiled Food from Mariposa County Residents Free of Charge

January 14, 2023 - Due to power outages caused by ongoing storm events, our Department of Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be accepting spoiled food from Mariposa County residents free of charge during normal operating hours now through Saturday, January 21. *NOTE: Both the Landfill and Recycling Facilities will...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm

Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
MERCED, CA

