Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
Merced businesses dealing with flooding issues as next round of storms approach
As more rain moves in, business owners in Merced are looking for relief from the flooding.
This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding
North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Announces Highway 140 in Mariposa County in the Merced River Canyon is Currently Closed Due to a Rockslide - No Access to Yosemite
Update Per CHP: Hard Closure at Yosemite Bug and Cedar Lodge. January 15, 2023 - Caltrans reports Highway 140 in Mariposa County is closed in the Merced River Canyon at Briceburg due to a rockslide. No ETO at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Source: Caltrans.
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
KMPH.com
Dozens of farm animals rescued after floodwater swallows property in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A good neighbor and an early morning phone call saved 14 animals after flooding waters put them at risk at a Merced ranch. A total of 12 horses and 2 dogs were rescued after a neighbor noticed the flooding and called up the owner following Monday night's storm.
KMPH.com
Trees toppled by saturated ground, high winds in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Several large trees fell at an apartment complex in Clovis following the weekend storm and strong winds. Police and fire responded to the Sage Stone Apartments at Shaw and Sunnyside around 6:30 Monday morning for the reports of a tree crashing into an apartment. When...
KMPH.com
Rockslide blocks traffic down SR-140 in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — It will take three days to clean up the latest rockslide to hit Mariposa County. According to Caltrans District 10, a rockslide is now blocking SR-140 at Briceburg Road in Mariposa County, which has both directions blocked off. This, Caltrans says, has an estimated...
Electrical fire destroys home in East Central Fresno
Fire crews are mopping up an electrical fire that destroyed a home in east-central Fresno.
goldrushcam.com
Due to Storm Caused Power Outages the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will Accept Spoiled Food from Mariposa County Residents Free of Charge
January 14, 2023 - Due to power outages caused by ongoing storm events, our Department of Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be accepting spoiled food from Mariposa County residents free of charge during normal operating hours now through Saturday, January 21. *NOTE: Both the Landfill and Recycling Facilities will...
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
Water levels in Merced County dams remain high as more rain approaches
Evacuations could become critical in Merced County for homes in the path of a potential disaster as more storms approach this weekend.
Flooding concerns continue in Merced County, officials focus on overrun levees
As communities continue to deal with the impacts of excessive water and unstable grounds, many are questioning why northern portions of the Valley were hit so hard and what can be done to help with flooding in the future.
Delivery driver drops off Amazon package in trash can at San Joaquin County home
STOCKTON, Calif. — For San Joaquin County homeowner Tori Beeck, her own trash contained her treasure Tuesday after an unusual drop-off by an Amazon delivery driver landed her newly ordered package in a landfill. Beeck, who has been working extended hours at her accounting job in recent weeks, is...
yourcentralvalley.com
Supervisor Poythress says Madera Community Hospital will never fully reopen, says Bonta ‘overplayed his hand’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Madera Community Hospital shut all its clinics this week and all patients have been transferred and a job fair was held for those employees now out of work. Madera residents must now travel nearly 30 miles to Fresno to receive health care and Central Valley...
More evacuation orders lifted in Merced as severe flooding recedes
More evacuation orders have been lifted in Merced on Thursday as flood waters begin to recede after a powerful storm earlier this week.
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
mercedcountytimes.com
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
Comments / 0