RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Faith and Newell girls basketball teams battled for a spot in Saturday’s West River Tournament Championship. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women returned to their home court for the first time in the new year to host Westminster. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO