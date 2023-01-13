Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Hot Springs hoops shines in West River Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison made the Barnett Fieldhouse their home on Saturday as both their boys and girls basketball teams took home the West River Tournament titles. Ben Burns has highlights from the Lady Bison’s victory over Faith.
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Faith and Newell girls basketball teams battled for a spot in Saturday’s West River Tournament Championship. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women returned to their home court for the first time in the new year to host Westminster. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Comments / 0