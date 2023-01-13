Read full article on original website
Related
New details emerge about suspect arrested for Idaho killings
New details are emerging about 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the suspect arrested for the killings of four University of Idaho students. CNN's Camila Bernal has the story.
New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case
As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
NYT reporter pored through 10 years of Idaho killings suspect's internet posts. See what he found
New York Times reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs scoured through Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger's past internet posts. He discusses what he found with CNN anchor Erin Burnett.
New court document reveals information about Idaho killings
CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle breaks down information in an affidavit detailing the evidence against Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with the murders of four University of Idaho college students.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Nancy Grace retraces Idaho suspect's cell phone route: 'Is that where we're going to find the murder weapon?'
Fox Nation host gives an update from Moscow as she investigates the timeline surrounding suspect Bryan Kohberger on the night four college students were killed.
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Blood-stained mattresses removed from home where Idaho students were slain
Law enforcement officers were seen Friday removing two mattresses that appeared to be stained with blood from the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death. The removal of the mattresses came about a month after investigators were last seen hauling items from the off-campus home that was the scene of the horrific quadruple homicide on Nov. 13. During Friday’s operation, the mattresses, a box, a bed frame and other furniture were taken out and loaded into pickup trucks. Large, dark stains that resembled pools of dried blood were visible on the mattresses that were covered by...
“There’s Someone Here” Chilling New Idaho Murder Details Released
After weeks of waiting for answers and further explanations surrounding the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, a newly released affidavit gives details into the investigation that has lead law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger. Just a week ago, the development of seeing an arrest shook the nation, many believing that Moscow,...
'This community is hurting': Utah city official on family of 8 shot dead
A family of three adults and five children were found shot to death Wednesday inside a home in rural southwest Utah, officials said. CNN's Lucy Kafanov has the details.
Idaho professor suing TikToker over college student murders is ruled out as suspect by Moscow police
Investigators have ruled out a University of Idaho professor as a suspect in the quadruple murder of four students after she filed a lawsuit against a TikToker who baselessly accused her of being involved in the brutal crime.On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update where they acknowledged the legal battle between the professor and the internet sleuth and confirmed that the academic is not connected to the unsolved killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at...
Why did the farmworker bill die? Because our senator put Wall Street ahead of Idaho | Opinion
Crapo doesn’t have time to get to “yes” for undocumented workers and Idaho farmers. He’s got bond traders to look after. | Opinion
Idaho murders: Leaked image appears to show victims inside local bar hours before unsolved stabbings
A leaked image of two of the four University of Idaho victims has emerged as the investigation into a quadruple stabbing nears a seventh week without a suspect.
Sneak peek: The Idaho Student Murders
Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media.The gag order...
Yellowstone National Park Experts Revealing Plan for When ‘Supervolcano’ Blows
Scientists are currently hashing out an eruption response plan so officials with Yellowstone National Park can quickly react if the park’s “supervolcano” blows. The park, which covers parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, is one of the most seismically active areas in the country. Last year alone, nearly 2,500 rumbled through the region, and 500 of those took place in September.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man says phone call prevented him from being crushed by a boulder
A big boulder crashed onto Mauricio Henao's Prius from a soaked hillside along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. Henao says he still can't believe what would've happened if he had stayed in the driver's seat. CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS has more.
Comments / 0