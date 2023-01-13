ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:46 p.m. EST

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California is getting more wind, rain and snow, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started Saturday in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week. More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity by late morning. Flood warnings have been issued for parts of counties north and south of San Francisco Bay. The tiny Santa Cruz County community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River has been ordered evacuated. A backcountry avalanche warning has been posted for the central Sierra Nevada, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scattered showers, patchy fog and mild temperatures!

We will see lingering showers Monday afternoon, with highs that remain on the mild side in the low to mid 40's. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30's for most and with patchy fog settling in we could see some slick roadways for your Tuesday morning commute. Otherwise Tuesday looks quiet with lingering clouds and daytime highs in the low 40's.
IDAHO STATE
Moscow Police Department warns of scam

The Moscow Police Department warned of a scam on Friday. According to the department, residents have told them callers are imitating officers and demanding people give them money in lieu warrants being issued.
MOSCOW, ID

