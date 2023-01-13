Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California is getting more wind, rain and snow, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started Saturday in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week. More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity by late morning. Flood warnings have been issued for parts of counties north and south of San Francisco Bay. The tiny Santa Cruz County community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River has been ordered evacuated. A backcountry avalanche warning has been posted for the central Sierra Nevada, including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO