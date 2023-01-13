Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Mead Water Levels Over Time Shown in Before and After Pictures
Lake Mead hit its lowest-ever water level in 2022 as it inches closer to deadpool.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Idaho, Can You Keep It?
🍀Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you’ll have good luck. Cool. 💰If you find an arrowhead and keep it, Idaho law enforcement will slap you with a $225 fine and a misdemeanor. Not so cool. the FIND, the CRIME. According to the United...
Comments / 0