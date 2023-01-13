ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland

BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma

Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
COLMA, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. .Moderate to occasional heavy showers will continue to move across. the region today. This along with excessive runoff will lead...
SPRECKELS, CA
SFGate

San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair

Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SFGate

University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (AP) — A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian. The victim told investigators she was standing and waiting for the...
SFGate

Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Seattle area

SEATTLE (AP) — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region's struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass

BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
BELMONT, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop

VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road

Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

