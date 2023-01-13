Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sighted in Denver. Can you keep your pet safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Related
11 Ski In/Out Airbnbs From Around Colorado Under $200
Is it time for a fun, relaxing, and affordable ski vacation in Colorado? You can stay in one of these Airbnbs, all with ski in/out access, at an affordable price. Take a quick tour of 11 Airbnbs from all over the state of Colorado. Some can be found in resort towns, others in the middle of nowhere. They all have something in common, though. All of these are currently rented for under $200 per night.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Is it Legal in Colorado to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?
There are all kinds of laws regarding safe driving in Colorado, and it's important to be knowledgeable in regards to them in order to avoid a ticket, as well as to be as safe as possible behind the wheel. At the same time, there are all kinds of things we've...
What is Colorado’s Population?
Have you ever stopped and wondered how many people actually live out here in Colorado? Don't feel bad if the answer is "no." We now live in an age where nearly all of the human knowledge is at our fingertips, so retaining pointless trivia isn't as impressive a party trick as it used to be. Still, now that I've asked the question, I bet you're thinking about it now, asking yourself, "How many people live in Colorado?"
Executive Producer Brian Bird Shares About Filming in Colorado
In December, camera crews were seen shooting a new made-for-TV movie inside a quaint coffee shop called Coff33 in Castle Rock, Colorado. The upcoming movie, titled Just Jake, is a romantic comedy that's set to air next year on UPtv Faith & Family Network and Super Chanel Heart & Home. Some of the coffee shop's baristas even got to stand in as extras.
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'
Francis Schlatter, born in Alsace-Lorraine in 1856, made his way from New York City to Denver in 1892 and opened a shoe repair shop at 1845 Stout Street. A cobbler by trade, Schlatter seemed possessed by a spirit as he stared transfixed, talking about the healing power he expected to receive from "The Master."
Start a Small Business with an LLC in Colorado for Just $1
You've had a hobby for a while now. You love it and so do other people. So much so that your friends and family have started to ask you if you would make something for them. Those items that you have made start to make you think you should start your own business. I am here to tell you to do it.
Meth contamination forces 2nd Colorado library to close its doors
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city library last week within a couple of hours of getting test results Wednesday showing that the contamination in the facility’s restrooms exceeded state thresholds, city spokesman Chris Harguth said.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado
Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
kubcgold.com
Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling. Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn. Although the location...
The Next Time You’re in Denver Don’t Miss These Attractions
DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 31: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche warms up against the Toronto Maple Leafs before a game at Ball Arena on December 31, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Getty Images) Over a handful of College and University Sporting events to attend. Including the...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
Hundreds of exotic predators roam Colorado plains at world's largest wild animal sanctuary
Did you know that hundreds of exotic predators call northeastern Colorado home?. The Wild Animal Sanctuary, which operates three locations in Colorado (in Springfield, Craig, and Keenesburg) and one in Texas, provides a home to over 650 rescued animals, including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards, and other large carnivores. The...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Unique Experience for Expert Skiers + Snowboarders in Colorado
It's no secret that Colorado is home to world-renowned ski resorts like Aspen and Vail. These mountain towns bring in tourists, celebrities, and locals in droves and are well-known to all. However, there are also ski resorts in Colorado that are considered to be more of hidden gems and one...
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
