Provo, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Women Win Thriller Against Arizona On Free-Throws

SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly a month away from the Huntsman Center, the No. 10 Utes returned home to take on the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in an exciting Top 25 battle in women’s hoops. Utah and Arizona spent much of the game going back and forth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Loses To Seattle, Streak Ends At 11

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines took on the Seattle University Redhawks at home in the UCCU Center on Saturday. The Wolverines came into this game as the hottest team in the Western Athletic Conference, winning 11 straight and 12 of the last 13. The Redhawks have played well also, winning 8 of their last 11.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight

WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kara Eaker Conquers The Best Of Utah Meet

WEST VALLEY, UT – Kara Eaker was a big get for the Red Rocks in last season’s signing class, but unfortunately, fans had to wait a while to really see her in action. The wait was definitely worth it. The Team U.S.A. alternate for the Tokyo Olympics started...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
KIVI-TV

The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise

If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
BOISE, ID
saltlakemagazine.com

Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KXLY

Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt

Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt

The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
SPOKANE, WA
utahnow.online

Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KXLY

Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
SPOKANE, WA

