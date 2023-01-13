Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
How BYU outlasted Pepperdine after ‘super emotional’ loss to Gonzaga
The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team beat the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday at home.
kslsports.com
Utah Women Win Thriller Against Arizona On Free-Throws
SALT LAKE CITY – After nearly a month away from the Huntsman Center, the No. 10 Utes returned home to take on the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in an exciting Top 25 battle in women’s hoops. Utah and Arizona spent much of the game going back and forth...
Drew Timme, Gonzaga return home to host Portland Pilots: Preview
It hasn’t been pretty, but a win is a win, right? That’s the mantra Gonzaga men's basketball fans have grown accustomed to as they watched their team overcome adversity throughout a three-game road stretch that seriously tested the No. 8 ranked team in the country. The Zags (15-3, 4-0) battled back ...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Loses To Seattle, Streak Ends At 11
OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines took on the Seattle University Redhawks at home in the UCCU Center on Saturday. The Wolverines came into this game as the hottest team in the Western Athletic Conference, winning 11 straight and 12 of the last 13. The Redhawks have played well also, winning 8 of their last 11.
247Sports
Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson looking forward to the time with Utah this weekend
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. With a weekend available for visitors, Utah will be welcoming a good collection of 2024 prospects, many of whom come from within the state but all are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
kslsports.com
In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight
WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
kslsports.com
Kara Eaker Conquers The Best Of Utah Meet
WEST VALLEY, UT – Kara Eaker was a big get for the Red Rocks in last season’s signing class, but unfortunately, fans had to wait a while to really see her in action. The wait was definitely worth it. The Team U.S.A. alternate for the Tokyo Olympics started...
kslsports.com
In Between Eras: Delta Center’s History As EnergySolutions, Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY – In between stints as the Delta Center, Salt Lake City’s first-class indoor venue underwent multiple changes, including new names and a multimillion-dollar renovation. After opening in 1991, the venue was named the Delta Center until 2006 when it became EnergySolutions Arena. It was the...
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
KIVI-TV
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
saltlakemagazine.com
Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
KXLY
Rainy tonight before a little break – Matt
Gloomy and rainy weather will last late into the evening, but the forecast gets better to start the week. Showers will stick around into the early morning, but should be over by the time most of us are getting up. The next storm won’t get here until Wednesday, but it...
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KXLY
Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt
The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
utahnow.online
Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
Comments / 0