The Auburn city council took action to amend the city’s liquor code to allow another Class A license at a quick 30 minute meeting held January 3. After a second reading, the council voted 6-0 (Karhliker, Royer absent) to approve Ordinance 1525-22, which amends the liquor code to allow a Class A liquor license for Lucky Loot, to be located in the Jackson Street strip mall. The new establishment will be the 19th in the city to have a Class A license.

AUBURN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO