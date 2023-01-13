ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

southcountypublications.net

Ruzic, Edie first, Grimm second, Trojans fifth at Princeton Invite

Cole Edie and Joey Ruzic were back on top of the medal podium for the Auburn High School wrestlers, this time taking first place at the Lyle King Invitational hosted by Princeton. The Trojans had five placers at the PIT, with Dresden Grimm second at 138, Joey Barrow fifth at...
AUBURN, IL
southcountypublications.net

Bultmann, Mrozowski, Carroll, Escobar win firsts at Jacksonville Invitational

Rochester Junior High had four individual champions as the RJHS wrestling team took fifth place at Saturday’s Crimson Invitational at Jacksonville. First place winners for RJHS were Pierce Bultmann at 90, Nic Mrozowski at 100, Miles Carroll at 105 and James Escobar at 135. (Rest of story available in...
ROCHESTER, NY
southcountypublications.net

Rochester completes JH County title sweep

Rochester outscored top-seeded Williamsville 10-3 in the 4th quarter to win the 8th grade boys Sangamon County Tourney championship 33-26 last Wednesday at Divernon. Eli Cox scored 10 points, all in the first half, for the Rockets (16-3), who avenged an earlier loss to the Bee Bees. Sean Plessa tallied eight and Wade Martin had seven. Rochester forced 18 turnovers, including seven in the 4th quarter.
ROCHESTER, IL
southcountypublications.net

Auburn city council approves 19th Class A liquor license for Lucky Loot

The Auburn city council took action to amend the city’s liquor code to allow another Class A license at a quick 30 minute meeting held January 3. After a second reading, the council voted 6-0 (Karhliker, Royer absent) to approve Ordinance 1525-22, which amends the liquor code to allow a Class A liquor license for Lucky Loot, to be located in the Jackson Street strip mall. The new establishment will be the 19th in the city to have a Class A license.
AUBURN, IL
southcountypublications.net

Rochester village board approves increase in waste hauler fees

The Rochester village board approved an increase in the fee for waste haulers as part of a light agenda at Monday’s 35 minute regular meeting. The board voted 5-0 (Munroe absent) to approve Ordinance 23-01, amending the village license and fee requirements for garbage haulers operating in the village. The license fee will be increased from $500 per axle to $700 per axle beginning May 1, 2023.
ROCHESTER, IL

