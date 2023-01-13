Read full article on original website
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
The ‘hot chicken-ing’ of Houston continues with yet another Dave’s Hot Chicken
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening Friday. We’re in what appears to be…
fox26houston.com
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
fox26houston.com
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
New Houston sporting club and bar ups the game with grilled oysters, Cajun faves, and premium spirits
There's a new bar on the block in Stafford, and it's promising guests an original, kicked-up experience. Forget beer and wings. Think grilled oysters and Hennessy-based cocktails.Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Blvd., quietly opened in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar and restaurant describes itself as offering "a fun, elevated, adult playground vibe." Sports fan will find more than 75 big screen HDTVs and a state-of-the-art game room and arcade. ...
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
houstonpublicmedia.org
PIZZA TIME! Eating Our Way Through Houston’s Favorite Pizzas
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. According to the Harris Poll, pizza is America's favorite food. Given how many different styles and types of pizza there are,...
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
Houston Chronicle
The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio
The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
mocomotive.com
Habitat for Humanity Announces LGI Homes as Presenting Sponsor for Building Hope Gala
CONROE, TX – The Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Texas (Habitat MCTX) 2023 Building Hope Gala, “May Every Journey Lead You Home” will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 6:00 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel. The event will be co-chaired by Jill Krueger and Sonya Nicholson and honor the Chimenti Family and The Woodlands Methodist Church, presented by LGI Homes.
