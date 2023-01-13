ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Hart Kreisberger
3d ago

Didn’t the “conspiracy theorists” doctors say this was going to happen??? I remember watching something about it but then it was removed because they said that they were were spreading misinformation!? Hmhmmm weird…..

muckraker_bob
3d ago

Our medical industry and government are both concerned about the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories. What’s the best way to minimize those? By sharing the truth. If we are going to “follow the science” we should use scientific methods. At its most basic, that means honestly collecting data and honestly analyzing it. Stories about young people like this who are in good or excellent health and who suddenly succumb to a life ending event are becoming far too frequent and disturbing to ignore. Are these deaths caused by the mRNA experimental gene therapy? I don’t know. But I do know if someone has the answer and is suppressing it, heads will roll. People are rightly scared. And scared people do irrational things.

Rhonda Guzman
3d ago

What is going on with all these people dying of cardiac arrest???

