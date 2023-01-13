ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

FBI: Sextortion crimes against young boys on the rise in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in incidents involving sextortion of young children, primarily boys, in Montana, Utah, and Idaho, and across the country. The Salt Lake City Field Office, which serves Idaho and Montana, receives...
