Post Register
Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
Post Register
Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key,...
Post Register
Canucks close 5-game trip with shootout win over Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in...
Post Register
Kings roll past Spurs, extend winning streak to 4 games
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. “For us, we tried to match that aggression with...
Post Register
Okposo's shorthanded goal leads Sabres over Predators 5-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Jeff Skinner, Dylan Cozens, Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 38 saves for the Sabres, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Post Register
Devils continue historic road success with 5-2 win at Kings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erik Haula, Nikita Okhotiuk and Ryan Graves scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils became the first NHL team to win 17 of its first 20 road games by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. Tomas Tatar had a...
