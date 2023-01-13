ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Washington 79, Oregon St. 67

WASHINGTON (10-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.556, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Schwartz 2-5, Grothaus 2-2, Stines 2-3, Van Dyke 1-2, Ladine 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Schwartz 1, Van Dyke 1) Turnovers: 15 (Stines 4, Schwartz 3, Daniels 2, Noble 2, Team 2, Van Dyke 1, Rees 1) Steals: 9 (Daniels...
WASHINGTON, DC
Denver 119, Orlando 116

Percentages: FG .488, FT .794. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Banchero 2-3, F.Wagner 2-7, Fultz 1-1, G.Harris 1-3, Ross 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Bol 0-1, Suggs 0-2, Carter Jr. 0-3, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anthony, Banchero). Turnovers: 13 (Fultz 5, Banchero 2, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58

ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
ALABAMA STATE
No. 24 Illinois 70, Minnesota 57

ILLINOIS (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Shoup-Hill 3-7, Bryant 2-6, Cook 2-6, Peebles 1-2, McKenzie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostic 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Turnovers: 7 (Bryant 2, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Lopes 1, Peebles 1) Steals: 8 (McKenzie 3, Bryant 2, Shoup-Hill 2, Cook 1)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kentucky 81, Florida 75

KENTUCKY (9-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Benton 1-4, Green 1-4, Scherr 0-4, Walker 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scherr 3) Turnovers: 15 (Scherr 5, Leveretter 4, Adeyeye 2, King 2, Green 1, Cambridge 1) Steals: 17 (Scherr 4, Benton 3, Walker 3, Cambridge 3, Leveretter 2,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
No. 22 North Carolina 56, No. 11 NC State 47

NORTH CAROLINA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Hodgson 3-8, Todd-Williams 2-8, Adams 2-3, Paris 2-4, Kelly 0-3, Ustby 0-1, Zelaya 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Poole 2, Todd-Williams 2) Turnovers: 12 (Todd-Williams 3, Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Adams 1, Kelly 1, Poole 1, Team 1) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
Portland 140, Dallas 123

Percentages: FG .461, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Bertans 3-6, Hardy 3-10, Bullock 2-6, Dinwiddie 2-6, Lawson 1-1, Wright IV 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Wood 1-8, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wood, Wright IV). Turnovers: 9 (Wood 3, Powell 2, Dinwiddie, Ntilikina, Pinson, Wright...
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112

Percentages: FG .506, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Harden 4-7, Milton 2-2, Embiid 2-5, Niang 2-6, Tucker 1-2, Maxey 1-5, Melton 0-3, Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Harris 3, Embiid, Harden, Melton, Niang). Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, Harden 2, Embiid, Harrell, Maxey, Tucker).
No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47

DUKE (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.061, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Day-Wilson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 16 (Day-Wilson 4, Balogun 2, de Jesus 2, Heide 2, Richardson 2, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Corosdale 1) Steals: 13...
ATLANTA, GA
Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102

Percentages: FG .444, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Dort 5-7, Joe 3-4, Wiggins 1-1, Giddey 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Waters III 1-4, Bazley 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, K.Williams 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, Joe, Mann, Waters III, Wiggins). Turnovers: 8 (Dort...
BROOKLYN, NY
No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50

UCONN (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.304, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Lopez-Senechal 2-7, Muhl 2-3, Fudd 1-2, Juhasz 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Bettencourt 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 2, Juhasz 1, Lopez-Senechal 1, Fudd 1) Turnovers: 23 (Edwards 5, Muhl 5, Juhasz 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Bettencourt 2, Fudd 2, Griffin 1,...
Mississippi St. 60, Texas A&M 44

MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.111, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Powe 2-5, Hayes 1-1, Smith 1-2, Johnson 1-1, Jordan 0-1, Weber 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Carter 2, Jordan 1) Turnovers: 17 (J.Carter 6, Hayes 4, Jordan 3, Smith 3, Johnson 1) Steals: 8 (Jordan 4, Smith 2, Johnson...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 20 (Morrissey, Ehlers), 0:37 (pp). 2, Arizona, Keller 15 (Schmaltz, Chychrun), 11:02. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Perfetti, Scheifele), 16:45. Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-9-9_22. Winnipeg 12-5-7_24. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 2. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 11-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-10-1 (21-20). A_13,949 (15,321)....
ARIZONA STATE
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24

Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Playoff Glance

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championships. Sunday, Jan. 29. AFC. x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining...
KANSAS STATE

