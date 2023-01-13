Read full article on original website
LOOK UP! There is a rare star sighting this weekend!
Your can always find the latest Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio on News5Cleveland.com
newsnet5
FORECAST: Snow Begins to Taper Off. Colder Temperatures Move In.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: In effect through 7 AM Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Geauga Counties. Snow showers will begin to taper off during the later half of the overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder, as lows drop into the low to mid 20s. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s, with some upper Teens possible! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stays dry.
Snow falling this morning in Northeast Ohio; another 2-4 inches possible throughout day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Snow was falling early Friday morning in Northeast Ohio as the region remains under a winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say snow will fall throughout the day, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
There’s ‘snizzle’ outside? Here’s what that means
FOX 8 meteorologists are reporting some "snizzle" coming down in Northeast Ohio Friday evening.
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
Crash closures clear on I-77 North / South in Cuyahoga county
CLEVELAND — Drivers on I-77 in Cuyahoga County experienced various traffic delays Friday morning due to crash closures in the area. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the following crash closures have been cleared despite slow traffic conditions:. I-77 North was closed just past I-480 I-77 South was closed near...
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
Crews battle flames in overnight building fire
Crews battled flames in a two-story building fire on Cleveland's eastside.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it. ”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West. West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years. “I had...
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!
Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Snowfall totals range from nearly nothing to 3 inches in Cuyahoga County, more than 5 inches in Ashtabula County
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio so far has been spared the worst of what was called for in a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday, with snowfall totals reported in late morning ranging from a dusting to 2 to 3 inches across Cuyahoga County and a high of 5.1 inches at one spot in Ashtabula County.
Will Cleveland plow crews strike? We could know soon
We could find out within days if Cleveland plow drivers will go on strike, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor is convenient, but also a drive on the wild side
Try Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor and take a drive on the wild side. The Opportunity Corridor is a new 3-mile road that conveniently connects the Cleveland Clinic directly with I-490, I-77 and I-71. If you have not driven it, you should. But a warning. The drive can be a harrowing...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland tenants struggle with no heat or hot water, burst pipe flooding building
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of East Cleveland apartment residents are speaking out building conditions they call unlivable. Daniqwa Martin says it’s getting worse every day. “When you first get in, you obviously can smell the urine,” said the resident of Quiet Cove Apartments on Euclid Avenue...
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
Missing mother from Barberton found safe in Jackson, Tenn., police confirm
The 25-year-old missing mother from Barberton was located in Jackson, Tenn. on Sunday by the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release from the Barberton Police Department.
