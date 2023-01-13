FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have acquired the player rights of Devontae Shuler from the available player pool. Shuler, a 6-foot-2 guard, last played for the Capital City Go-Go during the Showcase Cup portion of the 2022-23 NBA G League season. With […]

