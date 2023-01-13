Read full article on original website
Seattle, Washington
Man Assaulted With Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery Near Columbia City Neighborhood
Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood. When officers arrived just before 01:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle located in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting
Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening. He was shot on North Pearl Street between 42nd and 44th Streets at about 5 p.m. According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if any arrests...
KOMO News
16-year-old shot in Tacoma, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Tacoma Sunday evening. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the shooting on North Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. North Pearl Street...
Seattle, Washington
Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood
Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
Seattle police investigating after man shot, killed in robbery at restaurant in Mount Baker
Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a robbery in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, officers were called to the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant at 3330 Rainier Ave. S. around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds...
Have you seen this white Subaru Legacy? It was stolen in Burien on Saturday
A reader named Dan says his car was stolen on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at around 1 p.m. in Burien. Dan wants our readers to be on the lookout for the car, which is a white 1997 Subaru Legacy GT wagon, which he says was stolen on SW 157th in the parking lot between Azteca and Value Village (map below).
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police target retail theft emphasis at Target, arrest 8 & recover merchandise
Kent Police Officers recently collaborated with the Kent Target store on another retail theft emphasis, resulting in eight arrests and the recovery of $3,825.15 worth of stolen merchandise. Police say that this was the department’s third successful retail theft collaboration in the past year. “Your KPD Patrol Officers have...
q13fox.com
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents
Police arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Renton Thursday afternoon. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect made statements saying he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men.
KING-5
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
In an interview with police, the suspect said he does not like Black people, according to court documents. All three victims are Black men.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek women suspected in Puyallup organized retail theft
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying two women suspected of organized retail theft in Puyallup late last November. Authorities say on Nov. 23, 2022, a group of six women entered a market near River Rd E and 78th Ave E and pretended to shop. According to the sheriff’s department, several of the women distracted store employees while another went behind the counter.
waterlandblog.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Thursday shooting in SeaTac
On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at around 2:09 p.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received numerous 911 calls from the area of S. 160th Street and 34th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below), where they found a 30-year old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Deputies arrived at...
Suspect accused of leaving pipe bomb in Seattle garage pleads not guilty
SEATTLE — The man suspected of leaving a pipe bomb inside a Seattle parking garage was arraigned in a King County courtroom Thursday and pleaded not guilty. Osman Ibrahim was charged with possession of an explosive device and malicious placement of an explosive in the second degree last week.
Seattle, Washington
Three Men Shot in Early Morning First Hill Shooting
Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood. Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.
Chronicle
Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft
The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
Seattle police arrest 5, recover 4 stolen cars in city-wide auto theft operation
Seattle police arrested five people as part of a city-wide auto theft operation that began last weekend, the department announced Wednesday. According to police, officers were doing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday when they noticed that some stopped cars had no license plates, modified trip permits or returned as stolen after records checks were completed.
Seattle, Washington
Police in South Park Arrest Woman, Recover Stolen Car, Mail
Police arrested a woman in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, after her attempts to flee from officers resulted in a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway. At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest spotted a parked...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | ‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake, First Hill guitar-toting burglar standoff, ‘skittle’ fentanyl pill drug bust
‘Help the officer’ mistake in Montlake: A mistaken “help the officer” dispatch brought a flood of Seattle Police officers to Montlake Blvd E at NE Pacific St early Thursday. According to SPD radio updates, police were called to help after a Washington State trooper was reported in a struggle with a suspect in the area around 2 AM. The “help the officer” protocol allows police to respond at high speeds when a member of law enforcement is reported threatened or in an altercation. Arriving units quickly located and stopped the described suspect but could not locate any trooper. SPD tells CHS the suspect was possibly in crisis and had been involved in an altercation and attempted to spit on a victim but the “help the officer” call was in error and no law enforcement was involved in the initial report. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was arrested to be booked for the assault.
q13fox.com
Family of Tacoma student killed near bus stop says he "loved everybody"
Tacoma, wash. - A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
KING 5
