New Faces Get in on Action for W.F. West in Win Over Rochester

Bearcats embrace and celebrate a score during a game against Rochester in Chehalis Thursday night.

At W.F. West (Chehalis)

BEARCATS 65, WARRIORS 18

Rochester 6 6 2 4 — 18

W.F. West 18 23 19 5 — 65

Rochester: Stull 7, Winter 7, Andree-Cordell 2, Angwood 2

W.F. West: Dalan 27, Fragner 14, Rogerson 8, Simpson 6, Dotson 4, Bennett 2, Clinton 2, Buzzard 2

The 2A No. 3 W.F. West girls basketball team rolled to an easy 65-18 win over Rochester at home on Thursday, and did so with an expanded rotation.

With junior wing Carlie Deskins out with a leg injury she suffered in the Bearcats’ win over Tumwater on Tuesday and the game well in hand early, coach Kyle Karnofski rolled into his bench, giving multiple reserves and swing players extra minutes. He pointed to sophomores Ellie Clinton and MaKenzie Dotson and junior Presley Mishler especially as taking on added time and responsibilities Thursday.

“They kind of stepped into new roles, which is fun to see, and I think they did a good job,” Karnofski said.

Not new in the middle of it all stood sophomore Julia Dalan, who beat the Warriors by herself with a 27-point night. On the defensive side, she racked up 15 blocks, tying the WFW single-game record set by Jamika Parker in 2013, and on the glass, she brought down 17 rebounds for a triple-double.

Lena Fragner scored 14 points, Morgan Rogerson had eight, and Grace Simpson — who slotted into the starting lineup for Deskins — added six.

W.F. West held Rochester to six points in each of the first two quarters, then to just six in the second half combined.

“Our defense early on created some turnovers and we got out in transition, which is really nice to see,” Karnofksi said.

Roisin Stull and Delany Winter both scored seven points to share the team lead for Rochester.

W.F. West will be right back on its home court Friday for a key non-league matchup against 1A No. 3 Montesano — which brings two Dalans of its own to the party. Rochester will get the weekend off and return to 2A EvCo action on Monday, at home against Aberdeen.