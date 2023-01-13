Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Black history museum coming to Jones County
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, the City of Laurel is getting its own Black History Museum. The museum, to be located at 820 W. Fifth St., will have items dedicated to both local and national leaders in African-American history. The idea came after Executive Director Marian Allen receive...
WDAM-TV
After-school art classes to be offered
HATTIESBURGT, Miss. (WDAM) - Call all budding artists, ages 6 to 11 years old. Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 19. Classes include stretching, movement and art lessons across a variety of...
WDAM-TV
It’s a boy! Baby hyena at Hattiesburg Zoo is male
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo revealed the gender of its three-month-old hyena cub Saturday and announced its name. Zoo staff say the cub is a male and he’s been named “Kito.”. “Kito” means “precious child” in the Swahili language. Kito was born at...
WDAM-TV
MLK parade returns after nearly 3 years
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - After a nearly three-year hiatus, excitement was in the air Saturday as Waynesboro residents got a chance to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The People Helping People organization held its fifth annual MLK parade after missing the event for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WDAM-TV
Unity Walk helps keep MLK’s vision alive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In his famous cry for equality, Martin Luther King’ Jr. says in his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, “... and as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead.”. The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation is...
WDAM-TV
Magnolia State Bank, Laurel Main Street prepare for 11th annual Chili Cook Off
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A good batch of chili is all about preparation. As it turns out, the same applies to a chili cookoff. Magnolia State Bank and the Laurel Main Street have begun preparing for the 11th annual Chili Cook Off set for February in Laurel. The event will...
WDAM-TV
Preparing for crawfish season in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lying dormant for six months or so like the mudbugs themselves, the South Mississippi Crawfish Company is just about ready to spring into a new year of crawdaddy. Crawfish season is expected to boom full bore by the end of January. “As we start, really,...
WDAM-TV
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield. The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919. Although the sign was originally scheduled...
WDAM-TV
MLK Unity Walk set for Saturday morning in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The MLK Community Development Corporation is hosting its second annual Unity Run/Walk For Health. Registration for the run/walk begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Sawmill Square in Laurel. The event gets underway at 8 a.m. Food, like chicken gumbo, will be served after the run/walk...
WDAM-TV
Camp Shelby to host event honoring Vietnam veterans in 2023
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - This year is shaping up to be another busy one for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Improvements are planned for several exhibits, including one focusing on Sumrall native Vera Anderson McDonald. During World War II, she won two national women’s welding championships...
ourmshome.com
The Top Burgers in Hattiesburg
Although we’re just two weeks into the New Year, many have set resolutions that they are determined to keep. A top resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. But while you’re putting in all that hard work, it wouldn’t necessarily be breaking your resolution if you had a really good hamburger to reward yourself for all that time in the gym.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Many residents throughout the Pine Belt have a fireplace or chimney they use to heat their house during cold weather. Although this may seem perfectly normal, Ellisville Fire Department Lt. James Garick said both areas can become dangerous if not cared for properly. “Chimneys need to...
WDAM-TV
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month: What you need to know
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Human trafficking is an on-going issue that the United States is fighting. “It exploits our most vulnerable populations, those who are poor, those who are unemployed, those are who are marginalized, either LGBTQ, racial minorities,” said Tamara Hurst, the co-director of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training, said.
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
WDAM-TV
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Reported runaway teen located safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported runaway juvenile Brennan Keller, 15, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Joe Berlin thanks everyone who shared information on Brennan’s status and for the many prayers for his safety. Want more WDAM 7 news in your...
Former day care employee arrested for biting toddler in Mississippi
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — A former day care employee was arrested for allegedly biting a toddler in care at a day care center in Laurel, Mississippi, in December. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said that they arrested Haley Rozek, 26, on Monday and she has reportedly been charged with felony child abuse, according to WDAM.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County School District new bag policy
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Lamar County School District is adopting a new policy for all of its school-related activities. Beginning Feb. 6, the district will implement a procedure regulating the size and type of bag that will be allowed during school activities. District Police Chief Tamicia Hill said that...
Comments / 0