Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Tifosi Running Sunglasses Review: Testing the Bargain Exercise Optics
It can be difficult to find the ideal pair of running sunglasses to add to your jogging ensemble, Sizing differences between face shapes, uncertainty on which lens tint to choose, and the fact that sunglasses can be easily misplaced — all these factors and more don't necessarily lend themselves to spending as much on shades as you would a quality pair of running shorts or a premium jacket.
Gear Patrol
Elevate Your Performance With the Best Tib Bars
It's an all-too-common occurrence. You begin your fitness journey with the hopes of getting stronger across the board, yet once you really start to see some development in your lower body, you're sidelined with an ankle or knee injury. Outside of the errant accident or strain, which are natural and can happen in anyone's training regimen, these pains could be the result of weak hinges. So, what's an athlete to do in order to defend against these progress-blocking ailments? Train the hinges, of course.
Comments / 0