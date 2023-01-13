Read full article on original website
Related
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Took 26 Years To Build. Now It’s for Sale
914-Boxergarage.deIt has a bigger four-banger than the Chevy Silverado, and the approval of Germany's ultra-strict TÜV. In other words, it's the perfect truck.
MotorAuthority
Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face
Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Afghanistan’s First Supercar is a Toyota Corolla-Powered NSX-McLaren-Looking Mashup
A Toyota four-cylinder engine isn't what one would typically picture in a supercar.
The Honda Civic Type R Super GT Race Car Looks Completely Nuts
HondaReplacing the Honda NSX-GT Type S as Honda’s factory car in Super GT the Civic Type R-GT is set to debut for the new ruleset in 2024.
Carscoops
First Photos Of The 2024 Nissan GT-R Or Is This Another Tuned 2023MY For TAS?
Nissan will be presenting a new GT-R for 2024 later today, and its party may (or may not) have been rained on, as photos have been published early allegedly showing the car, albeit still mostly covered by a plastic wrap. We’ve yet to confirm though that the photos shared on...
hypebeast.com
Toyota Crafts Hydrogen and Electric AE86 Restomod Concepts
Over the weekend at the Tokyo Auto Salon show, Toyota unveiled two new sustainable takes on its beloved AE86 series cars. Remixing the classics with sustainability in mind, the first is a Toyota Corolla Levin which has been converted into a BEV Concept and the second is a Toyota Sprinter Trueno H2 Concept powered by a hydrogen system taken from the Toyota Mirai.
hypebeast.com
Magliano Delivers Hybrid Menswear Manipulated to Perfection for FW23
Luca Magliano’s eponymous label has returned to the Fashion Week stage once again, arriving in Milan to showcase his latest creations. For Spring/Summer 2023, the emerging designer delivered a slow-paced showcase that has now become his signature, dipping his foot into lively ’70s tailoring mixed with gory deconstructed themes that come alive at nighttime.
hypebeast.com
The Upcoming Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 Is an Explosion of Color
If there ever was a techno-futuristic sorbet of a shoe, it would likely be the Brain Dead x. ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9. Always ones to push boundaries, Brain Dead bypasses any semblance of a neutral kick to present a flashy runner that will make a statement with every wear. Colorful and...
hypebeast.com
New Balance’s Staple Silhouettes Land in Refined 2023 Lunar New Year Pack
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, New Balance releases its annual Lunar New Year pack that arrives with an assortment of designs subtly inspired by the woodland animal. This year, New Balance introduces four of its iconic silhouettes to the collection including the 550, 574, 2002R and last year’s collab favorite – the 9060. In an ode to the multifaceted characteristics of a rabbit, each model is crafted with alternative designs encouraging sneakerheads to embrace their unique style profiles.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Industrial Blue"
Continues to add to its Air More Uptempo lineup with a new colorway slated to arrive later this year. Following the reveal of the “Starfish” and “Coconut Milk” colorway, the shoe makes an appearance in stone grey with teal accents. “Industrial Blue” arrives dressed in a...
Engadget
Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus images reveal design details
The Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobile posted leaked images today of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus. The alleged renders show the camera placement, colors and design of the new flagships, which Samsung is set to announce next month. The S23 Ultra and Plus appear to share a...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Presents Its 610v1 in "Brighton Grey"
Quickly following up on its “Beige” and “Tan/Black” colorways of the sneaker, New Balance has just presented a brand new iteration of the 610v1 — and now it’s available in an all-new “Brighton Grey” colorway. Over the winter period, New Balance has...
Some Powerful Streamlight Flashlights Are a Nice Deal on Amazon Right Now
StreamlightStreamlight makes a wide selection of flashlights, from lanterns and tactical spotlights to EDC options and even high-end keychain lights. They're not cheap, but they do look sweet.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Scorpion Surfaces in "White Mint"
After protective gaiters were introduced by for the popular silhouette earlier this month, the Nike Air Max Scorpion now surfaces in a clean “White Mint” colorway. Arriving under the moniker “tomorrow’s comfort today,” the upcoming pairs are dressed in crisp white flyknit uppers with pre-distressed finishes around the collars which exhibit a snow-like effect. Soft mint-colored swooshes are subtly integrated into the weave and soft rounded laces are secured via lace loop threads. Indicating the use of recycled materials are Nike Move to Zero pinwheel logos incorporated on the insoles. Rounding out the look are the Scorpion’s signature wavy sole units incorporating a full-length Air unit sandwiched between rounded molds.
Comments / 0