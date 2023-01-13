ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorAuthority

Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face

Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
Carscoops

First Photos Of The 2024 Nissan GT-R Or Is This Another Tuned 2023MY For TAS?

Nissan will be presenting a new GT-R for 2024 later today, and its party may (or may not) have been rained on, as photos have been published early allegedly showing the car, albeit still mostly covered by a plastic wrap. We’ve yet to confirm though that the photos shared on...
hypebeast.com

Toyota Crafts Hydrogen and Electric AE86 Restomod Concepts

Over the weekend at the Tokyo Auto Salon show, Toyota unveiled two new sustainable takes on its beloved AE86 series cars. Remixing the classics with sustainability in mind, the first is a Toyota Corolla Levin which has been converted into a BEV Concept and the second is a Toyota Sprinter Trueno H2 Concept powered by a hydrogen system taken from the Toyota Mirai.
hypebeast.com

Magliano Delivers Hybrid Menswear Manipulated to Perfection for FW23

Luca Magliano’s eponymous label has returned to the Fashion Week stage once again, arriving in Milan to showcase his latest creations. For Spring/Summer 2023, the emerging designer delivered a slow-paced showcase that has now become his signature, dipping his foot into lively ’70s tailoring mixed with gory deconstructed themes that come alive at nighttime.
hypebeast.com

The Upcoming Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9 Is an Explosion of Color

If there ever was a techno-futuristic sorbet of a shoe, it would likely be the Brain Dead x. ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9. Always ones to push boundaries, Brain Dead bypasses any semblance of a neutral kick to present a flashy runner that will make a statement with every wear. Colorful and...
hypebeast.com

New Balance’s Staple Silhouettes Land in Refined 2023 Lunar New Year Pack

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, New Balance releases its annual Lunar New Year pack that arrives with an assortment of designs subtly inspired by the woodland animal. This year, New Balance introduces four of its iconic silhouettes to the collection including the 550, 574, 2002R and last year’s collab favorite – the 9060. In an ode to the multifaceted characteristics of a rabbit, each model is crafted with alternative designs encouraging sneakerheads to embrace their unique style profiles.
hypebeast.com

Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Industrial Blue"

Continues to add to its Air More Uptempo lineup with a new colorway slated to arrive later this year. Following the reveal of the “Starfish” and “Coconut Milk” colorway, the shoe makes an appearance in stone grey with teal accents. “Industrial Blue” arrives dressed in a...
Engadget

Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus images reveal design details

The Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobile posted leaked images today of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus. The alleged renders show the camera placement, colors and design of the new flagships, which Samsung is set to announce next month. The S23 Ultra and Plus appear to share a...
hypebeast.com

New Balance Presents Its 610v1 in "Brighton Grey"

Quickly following up on its “Beige” and “Tan/Black” colorways of the sneaker, New Balance has just presented a brand new iteration of the 610v1 — and now it’s available in an all-new “Brighton Grey” colorway. Over the winter period, New Balance has...
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Scorpion Surfaces in "White Mint"

After protective gaiters were introduced by for the popular silhouette earlier this month, the Nike Air Max Scorpion now surfaces in a clean “White Mint” colorway. Arriving under the moniker “tomorrow’s comfort today,” the upcoming pairs are dressed in crisp white flyknit uppers with pre-distressed finishes around the collars which exhibit a snow-like effect. Soft mint-colored swooshes are subtly integrated into the weave and soft rounded laces are secured via lace loop threads. Indicating the use of recycled materials are Nike Move to Zero pinwheel logos incorporated on the insoles. Rounding out the look are the Scorpion’s signature wavy sole units incorporating a full-length Air unit sandwiched between rounded molds.

