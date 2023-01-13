Read full article on original website
Al Brown, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & ‘The Wire’ Star, Dies at 83
Al Brown, the actor who is known for starring in The Wire and Law & Order: SVU has passed away, according to his family. He was 83 years old. Brown’s daughter, Jenny, shared the news with TMZ today (Jan. 15) and explained that her father had been battling Alzheimer’s for some time. He died in his Las Vegas home on Friday, Jan. 13, due to complications with the disease.
