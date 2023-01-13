Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Thurston High School basketball team will have a game with University Prep High School on January 15, 2023, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant prepares for showdown with U-M
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has always been loyal to the green and white.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding
*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans
DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
onedetroitpbs.org
1/12/23: One Detroit – The future of downtown Detroit: Discussions from the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference
One Detroit brings our viewers special coverage from on-location at the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference that explores what key Michigan government and business leaders think about the future of downtown Detroit. Downtown Detroit businesses tackle post-pandemic foot traffic, talk possible solutions. Before the pandemic hit Detroit, the city’s streets were...
5 great places to get a midnight snack in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- It’s midnight. Your stomach is grumbling. The fridge is empty. What do you do? Where do you go?. Luckily, Ann Arbor has several late-night options to quiet the nocturnal grumblings of empty stomachs.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
With strong connection to Martin Luther King Jr., Detroit man says Movement is alive today
When Dr. Robert O. Bland is asked about important moments in his life, he sometimes pauses to collect his thoughts, which is not surprising given the richness of events he has experienced during his nearly 90 years of living. However, when Bland was recently asked to estimate the number of...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board breaks ranks by pursuing 'own' legal counsel; others mull new firms
In at least one Metro Detroit community where the school board has been roiled by political divisions, board members are saying they need legal protection — independent of district counsel — to protect themselves and serve their own interests. The Grosse Pointe Public School System board of education...
Video: Inside Detroit's Southeastern high after pipe bursts forcing closure
The city of Detroit says there were no violations that caused a pipe to burst at Southeastern High School of Technology and Law over holiday break.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Detroit News
Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
Riverwalk in Michigan listed among the top in the entire country
DETROIT - More than three and a half million people take strolls up and down this Michigan riverwalk each year and it is now once again in the running for the best in the entire country. After winning in 2021 and 2022, the Detroit Riverfront could make it a three-peat...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Comments / 0