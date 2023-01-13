ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Highschool Basketball Pro

Detroit, January 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Thurston High School basketball team will have a game with University Prep High School on January 15, 2023, 10:00:00.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding

*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans

DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

1/12/23: One Detroit – The future of downtown Detroit: Discussions from the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference

One Detroit brings our viewers special coverage from on-location at the 2023 Detroit Policy Conference that explores what key Michigan government and business leaders think about the future of downtown Detroit. Downtown Detroit businesses tackle post-pandemic foot traffic, talk possible solutions. Before the pandemic hit Detroit, the city’s streets were...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI

