Denver, CO

KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver

Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night

Heavy snow to make big travel impacts by Tuesday night, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse reports.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Start a Small Business with an LLC in Colorado for Just $1

You've had a hobby for a while now. You love it and so do other people. So much so that your friends and family have started to ask you if you would make something for them. Those items that you have made start to make you think you should start your own business. I am here to tell you to do it.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver cop facing lawsuit for injuring 62-year-old veteran

A local civil rights attorney is preparing to file a lawsuit against Denver Police Officer Cody Lane, who is currently facing an internal affairs investigation.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Carjacking pursuit ends in crash

Lakewood police took a woman into custody after she carjacked someone at a car wash and crashed during the police chase.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Referee caught on camera attacking 2 basketball players

Video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows a referee attacking two players at a Greenwood Village fitness center during a pickup basketball game Thursday night.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KDVR.com

Lawsuit filed against Snapchat for Thornton fentanyl death

A victims advocate group has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat alleging the social media app was used to buy opioids that were laced with fentanyl and resulted in the death of several teenagers around the country, including Colorado. Lisa D'Souza reports.
THORNTON, CO
KDVR.com

2 Colorado businesses to use grant money for EV batteries

Two local businesses will utilize grants to build better batteries for electric vehicles.
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

Creepy Headless Dolls and Noose Found in Abandoned Colorado Barn

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An abandoned barn in Colorado is filled with creepy items including decapitated dolls and nooses hanging from the ceiling. Location of Abandoned Colorado Barn. Although the location...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Avalanche experts warning about dangerous conditions for MLK Jr. weekend

After three deadly weekends in Colorado's mountains, avalanche experts are warning that backcountry conditions will be dangerous again during the busy holiday weekend.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Warm Saturday before snow chance on Sunday

Denver's weather will stay warm for one more day before the next chance for snow arrives Sunday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver dog named 'Next Top Dog Model'

Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner.
DENVER, CO

